Brazil and Argentina are under investigation from FIFA after their fans got into a wild brawl before Tuesday's match.

Madness erupted prior to Brazil vs Argentina on Tuesday, with fans from both countries getting into wild brawls at Maracana Stadium in Rio. Lionel Messi and Co. even exited the pitch briefly due to the violence before returning and ultimately winning 1-0 thanks to a bullet header from Nicolas Otamendi.

FIFA is reportedly investigating the matter after the inexcusable actions of the Brazilian and Argentine fans, per the Associated Press.

As reported by AP, the Argentina Soccer Federation has been charged with crowd disturbances and late kick-off after returning to the dressing room. Brazil meanwhile was slapped with a charge of failing to manage security at a match on home soil.

In the video below, Brazilian police can be seen hitting La Albiceleste supporters:

DISGRACEFUL SCENES BEFORE BRAZIL VS ARGENTINA GAME Police seen hitting fans with batons and sticks to break up fights between #Argentina and #Brazil fans. Argentina team walks off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/1ZoXepxh7R — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) November 22, 2023

Argentina keeper Emi Martinez even tried having a go at one of the cops:

Emi Martinez clashing with the Brazilian police who assaulted fans 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mThOGe9mlj — Dirty Footballer 👊 (@DirtyFootbaIIer) November 22, 2023

It's no secret these two sides do not like each other, but there's no need for such violence. The Argentines undoubtedly got the last laugh with the three points while Brazil has now tasted defeat in three straight World Cup qualifiers, one of their worst stretches ever. Selecao is sixth in South American qualifying right now, but there are of course tons of matches left before spots in the 2026 tournament are secured.

We likely won't see Brazil and Argentina lock horns again until next summer potentially in the 2024 Copa America, which is held in the United States from June 20th to July 14th. As reported by AP, there's no definitive timetable for their investigation.