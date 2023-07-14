Weston McKennie‘s future at Juventus appears uncertain as the USMNT star has been dropped from the club's pre-season tour of the United States, reported by goal.com. Alongside McKennie, club captain Leonardo Bonucci has also been excluded from the squad, signaling a clear message from the club.

According to reports, the players who have not been selected for the pre-season tour have been informed that they should find new clubs, as they will not be considered for selection in the upcoming 2023-24 season. This decision suggests that McKennie and Bonucci do not feature in manager Massimiliano Allegri's plans moving forward.

In addition to being excluded from the squad, McKennie and Bonucci have allegedly been instructed to have no contact with Allegri and to train with the youth team. McKennie spent the latter half of last season on loan at Leeds United, where he featured in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League. Bonucci, on the other hand, has enjoyed a distinguished career at Juventus, amassing 502 appearances for the Serie A giants.

Since joining Juventus in 2021, McKennie has made 96 appearances for the club. However, his future now appears uncertain, with speculation linking him with a move to Aston Villa. Whether the transfer would be a permanent deal or another loan remains unclear.

With the summer transfer window still open, Weston McKennie will be hoping to secure a move to a new club before the window closes. The 24-year-old midfielder will be eager to continue his development and contribute to a team where he can play a significant role in the upcoming season.