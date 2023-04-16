Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

USMNT and West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike was stretchered off during a 2-1 win by West Brom over Stoke City on Saturday.

He is set to face “a lengthy spell out of action,” according to ESPN.

“It looks like an Achilles injury, and they never really are good,” West Brom manager Carlos Corberan told Birmingham Live after the match. “Achilles injuries are never easy to manage, but still, we need to assess. But never, the Achilles injuries are good to manage.”

Daryl Dike went down after landing awkwardly just before halftime, receiving lengthy treatment and requiring an oxygen mask.

“I have been watching these types of injuries that unfortunately happen and we need to see how much damage appears and depending on this, we will know the months,” said Corberan, via Express and Star.

West Brom ended the match in bet365 Stadium with a 2-1 victory, headlined by two goals from midfielder Jayson Molumby in 10 minutes. Stoke City forward Jacob Brown scored a goal in the 30th minute after receiving a yellow card in the 21st.

“The goals were goals of desire, passion and mentality and this is what we are and what we can do,” Corberan said, “These are the most important goals we’ve scored this season.”

Daryl Dike joined West Brom from Barnsley in January 2022, according to the Athletic. He has earned seven goals and one assist in 14 starts during the 2022-23 English League Championship. The 22-year-old shot four shots, three on target, during one start in the 2022-23 English FA Cup.

West Bromwich Albion sits in 11th place in the English League Championship Standings with 60 points, taking one point over Watford while trailing Norwich City by one. Burnley took the top of the standings with 91 points and a +48 goal difference, 12 points ahead of Sheffield United and 17 in front of Luton Town.