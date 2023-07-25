The US Women's National Team had quite the strong start in their quest to repeat as champion of the FIFA Women's World Cup. They dispatched of Vietnam, 3-0, in their first group stage match, with 22-year old attacker Sophia Smith achieving USWNT immortality with a brace. However, one of the elder stateswomen of the team, Alex Morgan, knows that the USWNT still have a long way to go to achieve their ultimate goal in women's football's most prestigious international competition.

Speaking to the press following their victory on Friday, Morgan gave the USWNT squad a blunt assessment of the standards they must hold themselves to as they head deeper into the competition.

“I think we saw a lot of glimpses of our potential, but I feel like we weren't always clicking on the field,” Morgan said, per Jeff Carlisle of ESPN.

There's certainly room for improvement when it comes to the USWNT's attacking output. They outshot the Vietnamese, 28-0, but only 25 percent of those attempts (seven) were on target. Alex Morgan thus believes that a bit of patience and composure can do them a world of good, especially in front of goal.

“I feel like some of the plays that we had were a little forced or rushed. So I think it's having a little more patience, switching a little bit more, having our movements be a little more synchronized. And so I think we're looking to apply that for this next game and moving forward,” Morgan added.

Morgan and the USWNT will have to apply all the lessons they learned from their victory over Vietnam when they take on Netherlands in their second group stage match on Wednesday night at 9 PM E.T.