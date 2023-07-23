The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) has once again proved its status as a television ratings juggernaut during the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup, reported by Front Office Sports. Their recent 3-0 triumph over Vietnam not only showcased their dominance on the field but also translated into a massive victory in the TV ratings.

The USWNT's commanding victory over Vietnam attracted an average of 5.26 million viewers, making it the second-most watched Group Stage telecast ever on English TV. The incredible viewership numbers underline the team's immense popularity and the nation's unwavering support for their beloved female soccer stars.

Furthermore, it was revealed that a staggering 11 million Americans tuned in to watch all or part of the exhilarating match. The impressive viewership figures are a testament to the USWNT's impact beyond the soccer field, inspiring millions across the country and captivating audiences with their skill, passion, and dedication.

The USWNT has long been a force to be reckoned with in women's soccer, consistently achieving remarkable success in international competitions. Their dominance on the world stage, combined with their commitment to fighting for equality and gender parity, has earned them a devoted fan base and widespread admiration.

As the FIFA Women's World Cup unfolds, the USWNT remains one of the top contenders for the coveted trophy. With their stellar performance against Vietnam, they have sent a strong message to their competitors and established themselves as a team to watch closely in the tournament.

With their recent TV win and a passionate fan base behind them, the USWNT remains focused on their quest for World Cup glory, as they aim to add another memorable chapter to their storied history in women's soccer.