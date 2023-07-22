The US Women's National Football Team (USWNT) entered the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as one of the favorites to win the competition, defending their crown after four years. Beyond the returning Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, their squad remains stacked, especially when up-and-coming talents such as Sophia Smith will be looking to make their marks on the biggest stage in international football.

And make her mark, Smith indeed did during the USWNT's opening group stage match of the festivities. During the USWNT's easy 3-0 win over Vietnam, the 22-year old left winger scored her team's first two goals, effectively ending the match for good.

And in doing so, Sophia Smith etched her name into USWNT immortality. According to FOX Soccer, Smith became the youngest player in USWNT history to score multiple goals in a FIFA Women's World Cup debut.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To put her achievement in even greater perspective, Smith became the second-youngest player in USWNT history to score multiple goals, and the youngest since Cat Whitehill accomplished the feat in 2003.

The sky is certainly the limit for Sophia Smith, especially after she showed just how ruthless she can be in front of goal. In the 14th minute of their match against Vietnam, she scored off an incredible sequence, using her left foot to put the reigning champions in front. And then deep into stoppage time to end the first half, Smith also bundled over a goal off an inviting pass from Naomi Girma.

Simply put, given how many weapons the USWNT has up front, it'll be tough for any team to dethrone them.