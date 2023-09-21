Ahead of USWNT star Julie Ertz's last professional soccer match, her husband Zach Ertz shared a touching message for her. Ertz, who plays tight end for the Arizona Cardinals, is celebrating Julie's final game as the US takes on South Africa in a friendly.

The 2x World Cup champion is retiring to spend more time with her family, including her and Zach's one-year-old son Madden.

The Cardinals posted a video of Zach Ertz celebrating his wife's retirement and accomplishments. In the video, Zach says, “Julie, you've given your everything to this game. You won at the highest levels; and have done it with grace, commitment, passion and courage. Madden and I could not be more proud of what you've done and more importantly, who you are.”

Congratulations on an unbelievable career, @julieertz ❤️🤍💙 A message from @ZERTZ_86 ahead of Julie's final game with @USWNT. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UHm2HjdifG — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 21, 2023

“I think everyone has seen your career and you've reached the most amazing highs of your sport. Everyone sees the Players of the Year, the World Cup medals, but I've seen the grind that you've put in and the adversity you've faced. I'm just so proud to be your husband, to be your partner during this whole time. I hope you take this all in and truly can walk away knowing you've given each and every part of your being, your soul, to be the best version of yourself, the best teammate you could be, and that you have no regrets when you walk away from this thing. We're so proud of you and we love you.”

The USWNT vs. South Africa kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT. There will certainly be several more tributes ahead for Julie Ertz's final game.