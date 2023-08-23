USWNT star Megan Rapinoe has taken a strong stance against the behavior of Luis Rubiales, the head of the Spanish Football Federation, following the Women's World Cup final over the weekend, reported by goal.com. Spain emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over England in the final match.

The incident in question occurred during the medal presentation, where Rubiales was captured on camera kissing Barcelona star Jenni Hermoso. Despite later apologizing for his actions, the incident has sparked criticism, and Rapinoe has openly condemned what she perceives as “misogyny.”

Speaking to The Atlantic, Rapinoe expressed her concern over the incident and its implications for women in sports. She highlighted the challenges faced by female athletes, including the Spanish national team players who have protested against mistreatment by their federation and coach. She emphasized that such situations should not be normalized, particularly on the grand stage of a World Cup final.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rapinoe also referred to another incident involving Luis Rubiales, where he was seen making an obscene gesture from his seat. She characterized these actions as indicative of a “deep level of misogyny and sexism” within the federation and criticized Rubiales for his behavior.

The Spanish women's national team overcame significant obstacles to win the World Cup, including the absence of 12 first-team players who withdrew from selection to raise awareness about the treatment of women's football in Spain. Their victory was hailed as a significant achievement for the sport, but Rapinoe's comments underscore the need for continued efforts to address gender inequalities and promote respect and fairness in football.

As Spain prepares to take on Sweden in the upcoming Nations League match in September, the spotlight remains on the need for improved gender equality and respect within the sport, as advocated by athletes like USWNT's Megan Rapinoe.