Prior to Megan Rapinoe's final USWNT game Sunday, several of her teammates are celebrating her retirement by sharing touching messages with Rapinoe. The 2x World Cup champion and Olympic Gold Medalist is retiring after a 17-year career which featured four World Cup appearances.

USWNT teammate Lynn Williams said the following to Rapinoe, “Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for the game, but also for me. In my soccer career I could always turn to you if I had a question. I’ve learned so much from you … I’m so thankful for your friendship and I’m so sad to see you go,” via USWNT on Twitter.

Alyssa Naeher, who won both the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cups alongside Rapinoe added, “Thank you Pinoe, for being who you are, and the teammate that you’ve been, the friend you’ve been … the moment that I remember most with you on the field was the shootout against the Netherlands in the Olympics. After you come up to take the penalty, I came up to you and said ‘end it here.’ You crushed it and we moved on to the semifinal.”

Teammate Crystall Dunn also shared, “Thank you so much for all that you have been for this program on the field, but as well as who you are as a person off the field. You’ve inspired this next generation to advocate for themselves, to push for more, to fight for more. Thank you so much for serving those balls on a splatter for people to get on the end and just bringing your own swagger to this game. It’s so inspiring.”

After Sunday's friendly versus South Africa, Megan Rapinoe will end her storied career when she plays her final soccer match for the OL Reign on October 5th.