Two-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe is getting set to play in her last game Sunday, when the US takes on South Africa in another friendly. Just a few days after fellow USWNT star Julie Ertz played her final match, Rapinoe will join her in retirement.

However, retirement for Rapinoe by no means will stop her from continuing to make a difference. While Rapinoe may no longer be contributing to the US on the soccer field, she does plan on fighting for many of the same initiatives she's advocated for throughout her career, including LGBTQ rights and gender equality.

Ahead of her retirement, Rapinoe reflected on the impact she's made both on and off the field.

“I'm incredibly proud of everything we've done on the field,” Rapinoe said, via FOX Sports' Laken Litman. “Obviously we've been a really special generation of players. But I think it says a lot about us that everything on the field kind of pales in comparison to what we've achieved off the field and where we've chosen to throw our weight in the way that we have used what is our greatest gift in all of our talent: to try to make the world a better place and try to leave the game in a much better place than where we found it.”

Megan Rapinoe then added that she plans on continuing to use her platform for many of the causes important to her, including the advancement of women's sports.

“I hope to be a big part of that business building and marketing and branding of women's sports. I don't really want to be tied to one thing or one organization, but [I'm] looking to use my platform and the leverage that I have, pretty similar to how I do now.”