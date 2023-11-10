In her final professional game with OL Reign, USWN legend Megan Rapinoe expressed her desire to secure victory in the NWSL final

In her final professional game with OL Reign, U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) legend Megan Rapinoe expressed her desire to secure victory in the NWSL final this Saturday, considering it a pivotal “life moment”, reported by GOAL. The seasoned forward, who has spent her entire 11-year NWSL career with OL Reign alongside teammates Lu Barnes and Jess Fishlock, is eager to conclude her remarkable journey with a championship win.

Rapinoe's return to the NWSL final is a full-circle moment, aligning her with Head Coach Laura Harvey, who has been an integral part of the team since its inception. Reflecting on the prospect of winning the league's top honor, Rapinoe emphasized that it would mean “everything,” given the unique bond she shares with her teammates and coach.

The veteran forward's relationship with Harvey is characterized by mutual respect and a shared history, making the championship pursuit even more significant. The longevity of Rapinoe's tenure with OL Reign is a rarity in the world of football, highlighting the special nature of the connections within the club.

Teammate Veronica Latsko acknowledged Rapinoe's profound impact on the squad, describing her as the embodiment of the team's spirit. Latsko emphasized that when the team competes, they are doing it for Rapinoe, who consistently gives her all on the field, motivating others to match her dedication.

OL Reign, led by Megan Rapinoe, will face Gotham FC in the highly anticipated 2023 NWSL Championship at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, this Saturday. As Rapinoe bids farewell to her professional career, securing the championship title would undoubtedly mark a crowning achievement in her illustrious journey. Fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this historic NWSL final clash.