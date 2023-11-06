In a thrilling turn of events, USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe is poised to play her final career game in the NWSL final

In a thrilling turn of events, USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe is poised to play her final career game in the NWSL final, reported by GOAL. This exciting opportunity comes after her team, OL Reign, emerged victorious against San Diego Wave on Sunday, securing their spot in the championship showdown.

Rapinoe showcased her unparalleled skills and veteran leadership throughout the semifinal, playing the entire 90 minutes with remarkable determination. The 38-year-old winger created two significant chances on the left flank, one of which led to a shot on target. Her exceptional performance included a passing accuracy of 82% and successful long balls, demonstrating her valuable contribution to the team.

The decisive moment arrived when striker Veronica Latsko's cross curved unexpectedly toward the back post, sailing over Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and finding the back of the net. This goal, whether intentional or not, sealed OL Reign's place in the highly anticipated NWSL championship game.

For Rapinoe, this final presents a golden opportunity to conclude her illustrious career with a trophy. With an impressive track record that includes two FIFA World Cups and both gold and bronze Olympic medals, Rapinoe stands on the brink of adding another accolade to her extensive collection.

OL Reign's journey to the final marks a significant achievement, with this appearance being their first since 2015. The stage is now set for an epic clash as they face Gotham FC in the NWSL final on Saturday, November 11, in San Diego. Fans and enthusiasts eagerly await this historic showdown, which promises to be a fitting tribute to Megan Rapinoe's extraordinary career. Stay tuned for more updates as the championship excitement unfolds.