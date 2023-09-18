San Diego Wave striker Alex Morgan slammed NWSL's officiating crew after their match against the Kansas City Current on Sunday. Morgan vented her frustrations on social media after the officials apparently missed a key penalty in the Wave's 2-1 loss.

Morgan showed a clip of her receiving a pass on the left side of the pitch. Just as Morgan was about to unleash a left-footed strike, Current defender Stine Ballisager tackles her. It wasn't just an ordinary tackle – Ballisager slid underneath Morgan making the latter trip and lose her footing.

In what world is this not a penalty and red card, or even foul? Completely reckless and the leg going in for the tackle doesn't even get a ball when I cut her? Just glad I saw her coming and didn't plant on that leg or I'd 100% not be walking today. pic.twitter.com/ruQ2rXtcK3 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 17, 2023

Alex Morgan claimed she would've sustained a serious injury had she not planted her foot before Ballisager tackled her. To Morgan's dismay, the officials thought Ballisager got away with a clean tackle. Morgan thought otherwise.

Debinha and Kristen Hamilton each scored a goal to give the Current a 2-0 lead at the half. San Diego's Sierra Enge scored a goal in the opening minutes of the second half to trim the deficit to one. Alas, Alex Morgan and the Wave didn't score again.

Kansas City (7-11-1) improved its flickering playoff hopes alive with the victory. On the other hand, the Wave (9-7-3) relinquished first place to the Portland Thorns following the defeat.

Alex Morgan isn't afraid to speak her mind. She wasn't pleased with USWNT's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands following their group stage match in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Morgan also dubbed their penalty shootout loss to Sweden in the round of 16 “a bad dream.” Who could blame her? Not only did USWNT fall short on their quest for a three-peat, but they also failed to land in the Top 3 for the first time ever.

It's been a rough few months for Alex Morgan. Hopefully, she will receive some vindication when her San Diego Wave make a deep playoff run in the NWSL.