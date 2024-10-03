The USWNT is set to end 2024 on a high note, with a much-anticipated rematch against the Netherlands, the team they defeated in the 2019 World Cup final. The Dec. 3 match at ADO Den Haag Stadium in The Hague will be part of a two-game European tour that also includes a clash with England at Wembley Stadium in London on Nov. 30. The matches come after the U.S. women’s national team claimed its fifth Olympic gold medal at the Paris Olympics in August, an achievement head coach Emma Hayes is eager to build on.

“It was a fantastic summer for our team, and we're going to take a lot of great lessons and memories from our time in France,” said Hayes in a statement, as reported by Jeff Kassouf of ESPN. “But now we are looking forward to continuing our process. In order for our team to keep learning and growing, and for the coaching staff to continue to evaluate players, we need to play the best teams possible.”

The Netherlands, currently ranked No. 11 in the world, will be a challenge for the USWNT., while England, ranked second globally, promises to be another high-stakes encounter. These games will offer crucial opportunities for the women’s national team to test themselves against top-tier competition as it prepares for future tournaments. The U.S. recently reclaimed their spot as the top-ranked team in the world, surpassing Spain following their Olympic triumph.

USWNT has had a successful year so far

The USWNT has had an impressive 2024, losing just one of their 18 matches — an unexpected 2-0 defeat to Mexico in February's Concacaf W Gold Cup, though they later won the tournament. This European tour marks their first set of friendly matches outside North America since their January 2023 fixtures in New Zealand, which were part of their preparation for that year's World Cup.

“Playing matches in Europe against some of the world's top teams will be an important part of our journey,” Hayes said. The U.S. has a mixed recent history in Europe, having suffered two defeats during their last trip in October 2022, losing to both England and a second-string Spanish side.

Before heading to Europe, the USWNT will play a series of home friendlies in late October, starting with two games against Iceland, ranked No. 13, and a final match against Argentina, ranked No. 33. These games will be held in Austin, Nashville and Louisville, respectively, and will serve as further preparation for the team before they face their European rivals. The U.S. women are aiming to carry the momentum from their Olympic success through these next matches.