Published November 15, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

Ashlyn Harris has been one of the most important figures in U.S. soccer history. Last night, the goalkeeper announced her retirement, ending an era of success few athletes come close to grasping.

Her career speaks for itself but here are the highlights from her time on the pitch.

Two-time NCAA champion

17-2-2 record for USWNT

Led U.S. U-19 team to championship as a 16 year old

10 years in NWSL

Rostered on 2013, 2015 and 2017 World Cup teams.

“It has been my greatest honor to represent this country both on and off the field,” said Harris. “I started this journey with U.S. Soccer at the age of 13 and it has shaped me in every part of my life. I’m proud of the woman I’ve become, and I can only thank the people who have supported me and lifted me throughout it all. Thank you to all my youth National Team coaches, full National Team coaches, goalkeeper coaches, support staff, and everyone in between.

“To all my teammates, you have been the driving force to my longevity. This journey has always been about the people for me, so thank you for all the incredible memories and life-long friendships. To the fans, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I hope in some small way I’ve impacted your lives the way you all have impacted mine.”

Harris, who is 37, also thanked her wife and teammate on Gotham FC, Ali Krieger during the announcement last night.

“I owe everything to this sport, because it led me to you,” Harris said. “I would never be where I am without you.

“So I leave you with this, if I can leave you with anything: never, never, never underestimate the influence you have over people with the platform you’ve been given. Continue to be champions of change. Let’s leave this game better than we found it.”