Twila Kilgore, who held the longest interim coaching role in USWNT history, has left the team after nearly nine months in charge. Kilgore took over in August 2023 following the departure of former head coach Vlatko Andonovski, leading the USWNT through a challenging period, including its rebound from a disappointing World Cup finish. Her leadership helped guide the team to the 2024 Olympic gold medal.

U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday that Kilgore has departed to “pursue other coaching opportunities.” During her tenure, she oversaw 14 matches and collaborated closely with incoming head coach Emma Hayes, who officially took over the USWNT team in May. Hayes credited Kilgore for her vital role in keeping the program steady during a period of transition.

“Twila stepped into a difficult situation when she took over after the World Cup,” Hayes said, as reported by Jeff Kassouf of ESPN. “Her contributions to our team were invaluable. I am a big proponent of opportunities for female coaches, and we need more coaches in the United States like Twila. She is a role model for many other women following in her path and whichever team is her next one, they will be getting an excellent coach and human.”

Twila Kilgore helped USWNT/Emma Hayes transition

Kilgore played a large role in preparing the team for Hayes’ arrival, regularly collaborating with her throughout the interim period. The two met frequently to discuss team decisions to ensure a smooth transition ahead of the Olympics. Hayes was officially hired by U.S. Soccer in November 2023 but did not join the team full-time until May due to her obligations with Chelsea FC in England. Under Kilgore’s interim leadership, the USWNT won the Concacaf W Gold Cup in March and laid the foundation for the team's Olympic success.

Kilgore expressed her gratitude to the USWNT in a statement, reflecting on her time with the program.

“Being a part of this storied program as both an assistant and interim head coach has been both a privilege and rewarding experience. I’m not only leaving with a gold medal run, but also with incredible experiences, meaningful relationships, and new ambitions.”

U.S. Soccer did not disclose Kilgore’s next coaching destination, but there are several coaching vacancies in the NWSL. Kilgore has previous experience in the league as an assistant coach for the Houston Dash and holds the distinction of being the first American-born woman to earn a U.S. Soccer Pro License, the highest coaching certification in the country.