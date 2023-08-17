Just 10 days after Sweden shockingly eliminated the U.S. Women’s national team from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after a 0-0 draw and a 5-4 loss on penalties, now-former USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski resigned as the team’s leader. A day later, the UWSNT announced that US Soccer Federation Sporting Director Matt Crocker named Twila Kilgore Interim USWNT Coach.

Kilgore was an assistant to Andonovski during the USWNT’s disastrous 2023 Women’s World Cup run, joining the staff ahead of the 2022 She Believes Cup. She also has the distinction of being the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer’s top-level Pro License.

Before moving to the USWNT, Kilgore was an assistant on the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the head coach of the University of California-Davis program before that.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After playing soccer at the University of Arizona, Kilgore was also an assistant coach at Pepperdine University and has done extensive work with the US Soccer’s Women’s Youth National Teams.

After her involvement in the 2023 Women’s World Cup disaster, Twila Kilgore likely won’t be the next full-time USWNT manager.

Following the departure of Vlatko Andonovski, the favorites to land the gig for the next Women’s World Cup cycle include OL Reign coach Laura Harvey, England manager Sarina Wiegman, FC Barcelona Femení manager Jonatan Giráldez, Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes, and Spain women's national football team Jorge Vilda.

There is no timetable from US Soccer as to when the hire will happen. It could take some time, though, as managers such as Wiegman and Vilda will coach their teams in the Women’s World Cup Final on Sunday.