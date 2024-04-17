USWNT star Rose Lavelle has offered insight into her injury status as she eagerly anticipates her NWSL debut for NY/NJ Gotham FC. Having sustained an injury after her impressive performance in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup, Lavelle's absence has been felt by the Bats, who have struggled in her absence.
In an interview with the Philadelphia Enquirer, Lavelle revealed her frustration with the setback and expressed optimism about her impending return to action. She stated, “I’m doing good — I’m hoping I’ll be back in the next couple of weeks. It’s frustrating to start the year off with an injury just because I feel like you come off preseason, and you’re revving to go, so it’s so annoying.”
Lavelle's absence has undoubtedly posed challenges for Gotham FC as they navigate through the early stages of the NWSL season. The team's performance faltered without the influential midfielder on the field, who managed to secure just four points from their first three matches. However, Lavelle's imminent return brings renewed hope for the Bats as they aim to climb the league standings and recapture their winning form.
As Lavelle continues her recovery journey, she remains focused on regaining full fitness and significantly impacting both club and country. With the prospect of making her NWSL debut on the horizon, Lavelle is determined to showcase her talent and contribute to Gotham FC's success in the league.
Moreover, Lavelle's anticipated comeback aligns with crucial upcoming fixtures for club and country, as she targets a return ahead of the USWNT's friendlies in June under new head coach Emma Hayes. With the support of her teammates and coaching staff, Lavelle is poised to overcome her injury setback and make a triumphant return to the pitch for Gotham FC.