Good news for OL Reign fans: midfielder Rose Lavelle could return in time for the NWSL playoffs. Lavelle could've suited up for the Reign's regular-season finale against the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday. However, Reign head coach Laura Harvey decided to let her sit out the 3-0 win over Chicago. Harvey has seen some encouraging signs from Rose Lavelle in recent days, per Just Women's Sports' Emma Hruby.

“Rose was sort of there if we desperately needed her to be there, and thankfully we didn't. I know she was still running (on the field) after the game so that we can keep her ticking over in preparation for Friday,” Laura Harvey said.

“We always knew that if we were gonna get Rose on the field tonight, it was going to be a last-ditch effort. You know, we need to score or whatever. They're both progressing well. I think when you come back in, back off the injuries that they've got and it's this time of the season, you may go about things differently than you would if you were in the middle of it and you might (have), you know, 12 games to go,” Harvey added.

Rose Lavelle's injury-riddled 2023 season

Rose Lavelle injured her leg in a USWNT friendly match against Ireland in April. The injury has limited Lavelle to just four appearances in the 2023 NWSL season. She eventually cleared health protocols prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup this past summer.

USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski didn't start Rose Lavelle in their 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on July 27. Andonovski had to limit Lavelle's playing time to 45 minutes because of her leg injury. USWNT eventually bowed out of contention after a disappointing loss to Sweden in the Round of 16.

Rose Lavelle and OL Reign will host Angel City FC in the first round of the playoffs on Friday.