USWNT stars Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett sign with NJ/NY Gotham FC, joining a star-studded lineup in a major NWSL offseason move.

The NWSL's reigning champions, NJ/NY Gotham FC, has fortified their team by securing USWNT stars Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett. Both players inked three-year contracts with the reigning champions, Gotham FC, as announced on Thursday.

Lavelle and Sonnett, celebrated winners of the Women's World Cup, are transitioning to Gotham from OL Reign, where they competed in the previous year's championship match, ultimately won by their new team. This acquisition places them alongside fellow national team members Crystal Dunn and Tierna Davidson, who recently joined Gotham FC as free agents. Gotham FC's strategy is clear: an ambitious, star-studded revamp aimed at maintaining their competitive edge.

The duo's arrival at Gotham FC is a clear indication of the team's multifaceted tactical approach during this offseason. Rose Lavelle is expected to infuse a burst of creativity into Gotham's offense, which, despite its potential, managed only 25 goals in 22 regular season games last year. Emily Sonnett, on the other hand, will add a layer of stability to the team. After making her mark as a defensive midfielder in 2023, she brings a wealth of experience, having spent much of her career in defense.

The negotiations for Lavelle and Sonnett's move were preceded by intense interest from their former club, OL Reign. Reign's general manager, Lesle Gallimore, disclosed via CBS Sports that there were almost daily discussions to retain the players. However, despite these efforts, a deal could not be finalized. Speculations about the club's impending sale and its impact on the transfer market were rampant. The NWSL commissioner, Jessica Berman, had anticipated an announcement by the end of 2023, but the new year arrived without any news. Meanwhile, MLS' Seattle Sounders are reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire Reign from OL Groupe and Carlyle Group, as reported by Sportico.

Gotham's strategic signings mark a prominent highlight in the NWSL's second-ever free agency window. With several notable USWNT players like Becky Sauerbrunn, Sam Mewis and Casey Krueger on the market, significant moves were anticipated. Krueger, in particular, is rumored to be close to joining the Washington Spirit, according to The Athletic. Gotham FC's proactive approach in the transfer market suggests an intriguing and eventful offseason ahead.