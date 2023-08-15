University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team made a big-time move this offseason, as WAC Women's Hoops Player of the Year Starr Jacobs has transferred to join the Lions. Jacobs is transferring to the SWAC from the WAC's University of Texas at Arlington, per her Twitter account.

Starr Jacobs joined UT-Austin in the 2021-2022 school year. She averaged 21 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.8 assists, and 0.6 blocks in 28 games during the season, earning several awards and honors including Sun Belt Player of the Year and Sun Belt Tournament MVP.

The Mavericks went 20-8 on the season and 11-4 in the conference, winning the Sunbelt Conference Championship over top-seeded Troy University. They then clinched a birth in the 2022 NCAA March Madness Tournament, losing to the third-seed Iowa State Cyclones 78-71.

In the 2022-2023 season, the Mavericks left the Sunbelt Conference to become the 15th member of the Western Athletic Conference. In the 2022-2023 season, the team went 14-17 and 8-10 in the conference and lost in the first round of the WAC Tournament to eleventh-seed Seattle University.

However, Jacobs still played at a high level, averaging 18.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in 31 games. Her play earned her multiple honors including being named to the WAC All-Defensive Team and a First Team All-WAC selection. She also was named WAC Player of the Year. She entered the transfer portal on August 7th.

Starr Jacobs joins a University of Pine Bluff Lions team coached by Dawn Thornton that made a championship push to end the 2022-2023 season. The team went 14-17 overall and 10-8 in the conference during the regular season but beat the two-seeded Alabama A&M Bulldogs 62-55 and the three-seeded Alabama State Hornets 71-66 to clinch a birth in the SWAC Women's Basketball Championship. The Lions ultimately fell to the fourth-seed Southern University Jaguars 62-53.

The addition of Jacobs gives UAPB a tenured star that can make plays at both ends of the court as it hopes to make another championship run next season.