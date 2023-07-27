The NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) just made a huge move in support of HBCU basketball. The NBPA is teaming up with the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) to host the fifth annual Top 50 Basketball Camp. The camp is scheduled to take place July 27th-July 29th at Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

Purvis Short, NBPA Chief of Player Programs, said via a press release that believes that the camp is a great way for the association to build upon its connection with HBCUs.

“NBPA members have a true appreciation for HBCUs, and the Top 50 Camp is a great way for the NBPA to continue strengthening its connection with the HBCU community. Our partnership with the SIAC and SWAC has given us a unique opportunity to host a productive learning experience for HBCU athletes to better themselves as men on and off the court.”

Throughout the duration of the three-day camp, the top players in both the SWAC and SIAC are invited to participate in basketball skill training exercises as well as attend life development course to better prepare the athletes for off-court life. The camp will also feature several scrimmage games pairing the best of the two conferences against one another.

Dr. Charles McClelland, commissioner of the SWAC, and Dr. Anthony Holloman, commissioner of the SIAC, spoke of their excitement about the partnership and the opportunity it affords to the athletes from the SWAC and SIAC.

“This partnership is an amazing opportunity for our student-athletes to participate in athletic and professional development initiatives that will positively impact them both on and off the court. This event has steadily grown and has quickly become a signature event that our student-athletes look forward to participating in on an annual basis,” McClelland said.

Holloman added, “I commend the NBPA for its commitment to HBCUs as The Top 50 Camp serves as a basketball combine for our student-athletes to showcase their talents while receiving instruction from current and former NBA players,”

Camp participants are listed below.

SIAC

First Name Last Name HBCU Aziel Blackwell Kentucky State Devin Booker Tuskegee Eleik Bowles Savannah State Greg Boyd II Tuskegee Steven Dulley Tuskegee Ashton Hawkins Spring Hill College Martez Jones Tuskegee Robert Kendrick Fort Valley State Kong Kong Kentucky State Myson Lowe Fort Valley State Steven Lyles Spring Hill College Chris Martin Clark Atlanta Joemel McNair Morehouse College Jamir Moore Albany State Antwoin Reed Jr. Central State Kerry Richardson Morehouse College Jordan Simpson Albany State Raevon Thomas Central State Terin Wofford Albany State

SWAC