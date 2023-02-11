Utah quarterback Cam Rising had high hopes that he could lead the Utes to an upset of Penn State in the Rose Bowl January 2.

Utah QB Cameron Rising tore an ACL in Rose Bowl and underwent surgery in January, Rising revealed Friday to @espn700bill. "I have to make sure I'm doing everything I can to make sure I'm ready for fall camp and then ready to go when the season comes around."#GoUtespic.twitter.com/dPAeNz0ifu — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) February 11, 2023

The Utes were in contention in that game while trailing in the second half, but the team lost all hope of making a comeback in that game when the strong-armed quarterback went down with a knee injury. Rising tore his ACL and had surgery in January. Utah suffered a 35-21 defeat in the Rose Bowl.

The quarterback is now in a rehab mode, and he is bound and determined to be ready by the start of Utah’s season. “I have to make sure I’m doing everything I can to make sure I’m ready for fall camp and then ready to go when the season comes around.”

Utah finished the season with a 10-4 record and were ranked 20th in the final poll. Rising completed 249 passes in 385 attempts for 3,034 yards with 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He also proved to be an excellent runner by carrying the ball 77 times for 465 yards and scoring 6 touchdowns.

Rising’s ability as a dual threat was one of the huge keys to Utah’s success during the 2022 season. Head coach Kyle Whittingham is counting on the quarterback coming back in full health with the ability to run the ball effectively as well as pass in the 2023 season.

Cam Rising has a chance to be one of the top quarterbacks in the nation if he is healthy next season. He also had an excellent 2021 season for Utah, as he threw for 2,493 yards while compiling a 20-5 touchdown-interception ratio.