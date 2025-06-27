The Miami Hurricanes are making moves this offseason, reeling in top prospects left and right. On Friday, the program was able to land another top commitment, this time stealing one away from the Georgia Bulldogs and SMU Mustangs. And it might be all thanks to defensive tackles coach Damione Lewis.

Reports indicate that top prospect and four-star recruit Anthony Kennedy has officially committed to Miami, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. Kenedy gave Lewis high praise upon committing to the Hurricanes. Outside of Georgia and SMU, Kennedy also chose the Hurricanes over the Missouri Tigers.

“I feel like Coach D Lew is one of the best there is.”

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Anthony Kennedy has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’6 330 DL from Little Rock, AR chose the Hurricanes over SMU, Georgia, & Missouri “I feel like coach D Lew is one of the best there is.”https://t.co/JoSzsP6eLh pic.twitter.com/8TMNnLLtlI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

At 6-f00t-6 and 330 lbs, Kennedy has the size to cause mayhem in the interior defensive line. He's a human wrecking ball that has the opportunity to turn into a star-caliber player for the Hurricanes.

Anthony Kennedy is a 2026 commit, so he won't join the team until after the 2025-26 season. He joins a Miami recruiting class ranked sixth in the nation. Other notable commits from the 2026 class include five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, four-star tight end Israel Briggs, and four-star wide receiver Vance Spafford. Kennedy is the ninth four-star recruit for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes.

The credit to Miami's defensive tackles coach, Damione Lewis, makes sense, as Lewis is a former NFL defensive tackle. He played 10 seasons in the league, playing on the interior defensive lines for the then St. Louis Rams, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans. Lewis ended his pro career with 277 combined tackles (201 solo), 42 tackles for a loss, 26 quarterback hits, 23.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.

He brings plenty of experience to the table and should be a tremendous help for Anthony Kennedy and the other defensive tackles on the roster. Look for Miami to continue being active in recruiting, as the program aims to get back to title contention for the first time since 2001.