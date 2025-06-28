On Friday, Nalin Scott and the Nebraska Cornhuskers made waves in the 2026 recruiting scene when the four-star wide receiver officially switched his commitment from Arizona State to Nebraska. The standout from McEachern High School shared the news on social media just days after his official visit to Lincoln. Although Scott had been committed to the Sun Devils since late April, his visit experience and growing connections with the Cornhuskers were significant factors in his decision.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds, Scott is now the ninth commitment in Nebraska's 2026 class, which has been gaining traction lately with several new additions. According to 247Sports Composite, he's ranked as the No. 55 receiver in the country and No. 366 overall. He joins three-star Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte as the second wide receiver in this class. Nebraska's coaching staff had long considered him a top target, continuing to pursue him even after he verbally committed to ASU.

Article Continues Below

Scott's relationship with quarterback commit Dayton Raiola was a key factor in his decision. The two prospects visited Nebraska together last weekend and connected during the trip. Scott mentioned that Raiola and his brother Dylan helped his family feel more at home with the program. Daikiel Shorts Jr., Nebraska's wide receivers coach, did an impressive job recruiting Scott. He continued to check in with Scott even while he was committed to another program.

A freshman wide receiver, Isaiah Mozee, played host to Scott during the official visit and noted several things about the team culture. Scott noticed the players seemed to develop authentic relationships with each other and the coaching staff. He liked how the player development program is set up and was impressed that Shorts has had several players drafted to the NFL in recent years—that sense of structure and honesty built Scott's intrigue towards the Big Ten program.

Even with a commitment letter from Arizona State and the impressive presence of NFL legend Hines Ward on their coaching staff, Nebraska's persistence truly paid off. Before Scott's visit in June, the Huskers had hosted him during a spring practice in April, which helped him establish a better feel for his eventual future. Scott Flipping is a massive win for a program ready to increase national attention with unorthodox recruiting.