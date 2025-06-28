Alabama football made a big splash earlier in the week, securing commitments from five-star running back Ezavier “EJ” Crowell and four-star tight end Mack Sutter to bolster their 2026 recruiting class. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer is lauded for his offensive ingenuity, so it is no surprise he wanted to focus on that side of the ball during this pivotal time on the calendar. But the 2023 AP Coach of the Year is shifting his focus back to the defense.

Three-star linebacker Zay Hall is committing to Alabama, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. The Tuscaloosa native considered Virginia Tech, Memphis and James Madison, but he is staying home.

Article Continues Below

Despite the pressure facing DeBoer, and questions surrounding the program's prestige, the Crimson Tide have enjoyed an active recruiting period this year. They rank inside the top-10 in On3's rankings and could be poised to jump up a couple spots if they stay aggressive this summer. Although Bama is expected to compete for all the blue-chip prospects in their area, it must also shrewdly fill out its roster by snagging a three-star and potential hidden gem like Hall.

Time will tell how the Hillcrest High School standout fares at the next level, but it would have been brutal for the Tide to let a player who lives right in their backyard slip through and land on another squad. Kalen DeBoer and his defensive coaching staff will now get to see what the 6-foot-3, 215-pound LB is truly capable of accomplishing on the gridiron.

Alabama football has long been defined by national championships, conference titles and Playoff appearances, but in order for the current regime to have a realistic chance at attaining such a sky-high standard, it must first stockpile talent. Zay Hall will prepare for his senior season before driving about 20 minutes to his new home.