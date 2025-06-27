Jordon Hudson put Bill Belichick's ex on blast after discovering an email Linda Holliday sent to the former New England Patriots head coach in 2015.

According to the Daily Mail, fans believed that Hudson took a jab at Holliday as she congratulated her friend Melissa Sapini on becoming Miss Massachusetts USA.

“I know you will keep shining, metamorphozing and taking up space; even when others threaten you and insist that you don’t belong, e.g. the ‘Nantucket Socialites,'” Hudson wrote.

The outlet reports that Hudson was branded a “gold digger” by an undisclosed user to which Hudson shared her own discovery of an email that Holliday wrote to Belichick in 2015 when he was the head coach of the New England Patriots.

In the alleged email, Holliday shared how she was irritated by Belichick's ex-wife Debbie Clarke and how he was giving her attention. The former Patriots head coach was married to Clarke for 29 years after their 2006 divorce. The former couple share three children. As for Holliday, they began dating in 2007 and later broke up in 2023.

“Hi my baby,” Holliday allegedly wrote, adding: “I just [want] to get a few things off my chest.”

“I'm the one that loves and adores you and respects you and tries never to ask too much of you and tries to ALWAYS remind you how grateful I am of your love,” she allegedly continued.

Hudson allegedly reacted to the finding of the letter calling it “embarrassing” and that she is in “delusional denial.”

Article Continues Below

“Hey babes! Since you are tight with Ms. Holiday, could you please ask her what she would like me to do with this letter I found from 2015?” Hudson allegedly asked.”I found it in an old renovation invoice file in Hingham. Due to its pathetic and embarrassing content, I imagine she wants it back.”

The former cheerleader cleared the allegation that she was the reason why Belichick decided to cut off their relationsip.

“She should make the point to burn it so she continue to live in delusional denial (that her relationship with BB wasn't doomed yeaaaaars prior to him finally dumping her.)” Hudson allegedly continued, before concluding, “I know she cares a great deal to continue to manipulate her friends, as well as the public, into believing that I came in and ruined her perfect relationship.”

Hudson and Belichick have been dating since 2023 after they met in 2021 on a flight to Florida. The couple has been in and out of the media spotlight mainly due to conversations about their nearly 50-year age gap, as well as the viral CBS interview.

According to emails obtained by a North Carolina local news outlet, WRAL News, via UNC, Belichick shared what Hudson’s role was in the interview and the book.

“Jordon was present at the CBS interview because David Kass, the Simon & Schuster publicist, was not there. I included Jordon in the book acknowledgments because she was a creative contributor to the book, including having the idea for formatting the 4 special pages in the book,” Belichick’s email read.

While the couple has been dating for two years, Belichick clarified that the couple have “both a personal & professional relationship.”