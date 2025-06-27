Once the 2025 college football season begins, Texas and LSU, led by quarterbacks Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier, respectively, are expected to lead another heated competition for the SEC throne. But despite acknowledging Nussmeier as his competitive rival, Manning still sees him as a role model.

After watching Nussmeier show out in 2024, Manning admires how he was able to perform after sitting on the bench for three years. The Texas quarterback believes Nussmeier paved the way for players like him who begin their careers as a backup.

“It's cool having a guy like [Garrett Nussmeier] to look up to,” Manning said, via On3 Sports' Pete Nakos. “He kind of had the same situation as me, just sitting a few years, then going to play, and he played well. I've watched a lot of his film. He's a good player, so it's fun to look up to him.”

Manning added that they are “both on the same page” in 2025, aiming for an SEC title and national championship. Texas and LSU are two of the top favorites to accomplish both tasks, joining Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida atop the conference.

Nussmeier and Manning are also two of the early favorites to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy award. As of late June, Manning is the favorite on most sportsbooks after overtaking Nussmeier, who held the lead for most of the spring.

Arch Manning ready to take over Texas football in 2025

While Manning has appeared in just 12 games in his two-year career, most already expect him to be one of the top quarterbacks in 2025. After backing up Quinn Ewers for the last two years, Manning is ready to truly kick off his career in year three.

Manning is already 2-0 as a starter in his young career, winning both games by an average of 35 points. However, with those wins coming against ULM and Mississippi State, he has yet to face a true, high-level test. Regardless, Manning could not have been much more impressive in his limited opportunities behind Ewers.

Once the 2025 season begins, Manning will get no time to ease into the process. Texas opens the year against defending champions Ohio State in Week 1, thrusting Manning into the fire. While not yet official, the game is likely to feature both teams ranked in the top 10, making it the premier matchup of the week.