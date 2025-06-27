Texas football is officially transitioning from the Quinn Ewers era to the Arch Manning era. And consider the Ol' Ball Coach skeptical about whether Manning will actually live up to the hype.

While many Longhorns fans are rightfully excited about the heir of the Manning dynasty ascending to full-time starter, legendary college football coach Steve Spurrier, while talking about Texas being predicted by some to win the SEC in 2025, asked what may have been the reason for Manning being a backup as a sophomore if he could be a superstar as a junior.

“They’ve got Arch Manning already winning the Heisman, too,” Spurrier said on the ‘Another Dooley Noted' podcast. “And my question is, if he was this good, how come they let Quinn Ewers play all the time last year?”

Article Continues Below

After redshirting his freshman season in 2023, Manning sat behind starter Quinn Ewers for most of the season in 2024. However, he did get his shot to play and then start when Ewers went down with an oblique injury during the third game of the year vs. UTSA. Manning entered the game and threw for four touchdowns and ran for another, totaling 276 yards in the 56-7 blowout. The following week, with Ewers still out, did not go as well; Manning went 15-for-29 and threw for 258 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in a win vs. UL Monroe.

Manning started his second and final game of the year the following week vs. Mississippi State in Texas's SEC opener. He bounced back from the poor outing a week earlier, completing all but six of his 31 passes, threw for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns, and ran for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Once Ewers returned to action, he never relinquished the starting job despite that seeming precarious during the regular-season meeting with Georgia. Amid a terrible showing and facing a 20-0 first-half hole, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian benched Ewers in favor of Manning. The decision drew massive attention, despite Manning similarly struggling and even fumbling away possession on a dropback.

After the game, Sarkisian immediately reaffirmed his commitment to Ewers, who started the second half. Manning did not play for about three weeks after that game, and he did not attempt a pass after November 9. The Longhorns, led by an injured Ewers, reached the College Football Playoff Semifinal, where they lost to eventual national champions Ohio State.

Texas opens its 2025 schedule at Ohio State on Aug. 30.