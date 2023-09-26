As Utah football continues to wait for the final clearance in quarterback Cam Rising's ACL rehab, the Utes will stick with the same practice plan they've had for the past few weeks.

Both Rising and Nate Johnson, who's started the first four games of the season for Utah in the former's absence, will take first-team reps during practice this week according to head coach Kyle Whittingham (via Joe Coles).

Rising was expected by many to return for Utah's clash against UCLA last Saturday and the redshirt senior even participated in pregame warmups. He was unable to go though as Johnson helped the Utes defeat the Bruins to improve to 4-0.

While Utah football is undefeated through a third of its regular season, the offense has not looked particularly inspiring without Rising. The Utes averaged just over 170 passing yards per game through four contests, relying heavily on the run game.

Rising isn’t exactly a gunslinger, but his poise and ability to make throws in the pocket and on the run make him one of the better QBs in the country. Utah will certainly look like a different team once he returns, whether that be this week or not.

The fact that the Utes have been able to stay undefeated without Rising is a testament to their coaching staff and the roster as a whole. Utah football has won back-to-back Pac-12 titles, though it's gotten lost in the conference shuffle this season with the popularity of Colorado football and the high-flying USC offense.

Getting Cam Rising back could vault Utah back into the spotlight, but it still remains to be seen when the 24-year-old can return to game action.