The Arizona Coyotes were sold near the end of the 2023-24 NHL season in April. As a result, two things happened. First, the hockey operations side of the team went to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith. Smith moved the players, coaching staff, and front office to Utah to form the Utah Hockey Club. Meanwhile, the business side of the Coyotes remained with the previous owner.

The future of the Coyotes is up in the air at this point. However, Utah HC is preparing for its first season in the NHL. Utah HC is officially an expansion franchise, making it the youngest team in the league. But this is a team that could certainly make noise on the ice this year.

Utah HC made huge moves in NHL Free Agency to bolster its roster. These moves made a simple statement: they are looking to compete right out of the gate. This is not a team looking to rebuild or retool on the fly. Utah believes it can compete with some of the best in the West.

Whether this team can make the playoffs remains to be seen. In saying this, fans certainly won't have to wait much longer to see this team on the ice. Here is our complete Utah HC season preview with the 2024-25 campaign right around the corner.

Utah HC's projected roster

Utah has an interesting mix of youth and veteran talent. Up front, the undisputed star of this team is Clayton Keller. He leads the top-six alongside two franchise cornerstone in Logan Cooley and the recently extended Dylan Guenther. Matias Maccelli has also emerged as one of the team's better offensive producers.

The Utah HC blueline is anchored by two new additions. Utah traded for Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino at the NHL Draft. Sergachev, in particular, brings star power to the defense. He is looking to bounce back after an injury-plagued season with the Lightning in 2023-24.

Things should be interesting for Utah in goal. Karel Vejmelka enters his fourth NHL season and is a free agent after this season. Meanwhile, Utah HC is hoping to see big things out of Connor Ingram this year. Ingram is hoping to build upon a successful 2023-24 season in which he played 50 games and recorded six shutouts. Here is a complete look at the projected Utah HC roster:

Forwards – Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz, Jack McBain, Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Lawson Crouse, Alex Kerfoot, Matias Maccelli, Michael Carcone, Kevin Stenlund, Josh Doan, Liam O'Brien

Defensemen – Mikhail Sergachev, Sean Durzi, Juuso Valimaki, Michael Kesselring, John Marino, Ian Cole, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Robert Bortuzzo

Goalies – Connor Ingram, Karel Vajmelka

Utah's season outlook

There will be a lot of firsts for Utah HC this upcoming season. Their first ever regular season game as a franchise takes place on October 8. Utah plays host to Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks that night. On October 10, they begin their first road trip by traveling to Long Island to face the New York Islanders.

The third game in this road trip is an interesting one. Utah travels to face the New Jersey Devils for the first time. This will mark the first game John Marino plays in New Jersey since his trade away from the Devils. On March 22, Mikhail Sergachev faces the Tampa Bay Lightning for the first time since his trade. Sergachev won two Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021.

Utah HC has some tough matchups near the end of this year and at the start of 2025. Utah travels to face the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers on New Year's Eve. On January 8, they welcome the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers to the Delta Center for the first time.

Nine of Utah's final 10 games of the season are against Western Conference opponents. Five of these nine contests are against direct rivals in the Central Division. Utah HC ends its inaugural NHL regular season on April 15 on the road against the St. Louis Blues.

Is Utah HC a playoff team?

Utah HC has an interesting roster, to say the least. This is a team with a lot of high-profile young stars ready to breakout. In saying this, it's still hard to gauge whether 2024-25 is the year these players finally put it all together.

A large part of this roster played for the Coyotes last season. And fans may remember that the Coyotes actually challenged for a wild card spot through the first half of the year. However, as relocation rumors intensified, the Coyotes went on a brutal losing streak that shot them down the standings.

Removed from such rumors, it stands to reason this team can remain focused on hockey. There are question marks with this team, particularly in goal. It's hard to say they are a concrete playoff team heading into this new season. However, don't be surprised if this team makes a serious run at the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.