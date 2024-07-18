Shortly before free agent frenzy kicked off on July 1, the Utah Hockey Club didn't have a single NHL defenseman under contract. Fast forward a couple of weeks and the club's defense is arguably better than it's been in the last decade. The league's newest franchise had nothing but cap space heading into free agency, and new owner Ryan Smith made it clear he wanted to make a splash after the organization relocated from Tempe to Salt Lake City earlier this year.

And that's exactly what general manager Bill Armstrong did. He acquired two-time Stanley Cup champion Mikhail Sergachev from the Tampa Bay Lightning, snagged New Jersey Devils D-man John Marino, re-signed RFA's Sean Durzi and Juuso Valimaki, and signed Ian Cole as an unrestricted free agent. Not too shabby.

The blue line is exactly the place that needed an upgrade. There is a ton of skilled young talent on the forward core heading into 2024-25 — Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther and Josh Doan, just to name a few — and there's a serious chance that this club can compete for a playoff spot after the Arizona Coyotes missed the last four postseasons. Smith wouldn't have it any other way in the first taste of professional hockey in the state of Utah since the 2002 Winter Olympics. Now playing in a full-size arena — as opposed to the loud but small Mullett Arena at Arizona State University — there should be a significant amount of buzz ahead of puck drop this October.

Utah HC revamped blue line this offseason, headlined by Sergachev

Things really got going when Utah shockingly acquired Sergachev from the Lightning on June 29. The Russian had been a key piece of the roster, helping the Bolts reach three straight championship series and win two of them (2020, 2021). He suffered a devastating knee injury that cost him the end of the regular-season, but he made a triumphant return to the lineup in the playoffs. Although Tampa was beaten in five games by the eventual champion Florida Panthers, it was great to see Sergachev back on the ice so quickly after breaking his leg.

Now, after playing in Victor Hedman's shadow for all of his Lightning career, he'll have an opportunity to be the bonafide No. 1 defenseman in Utah. It'll be very interesting to see whether it's him or Durzi manning the top powerplay unit come October, but if it isn't the former, he'll certainly play with the second group.

Sergachev shared a heartfelt message to his former team shortly after the trade.

“Thanks to the coaches, I’ve learned a lot from you. Thanks to the medical staff, I love you guys and huge thanks to the players that I played with, you truly made it special!” the 26-year-old wrote on his Instagram. “I was proud to call myself a Colt and I gave my absolute everything to this team! Tampa will always be a home to me and my family!”

Sergachev was solid in his first couple seasons in Tampa after being traded from the Montreal Canadiens, playing around 15-17 minutes per night and maintaining a 30+ point pace. But he broke out in 2022-23, amassing an impressive 64 points in 79 contests. Although last year was brutal for the defender — he suffered multiple injuries, including the broken leg that cost him the end of the regular-season — there's certainly potential for him to return to the fantastic numbers he put up two years ago.

Along with Sergachev, John Marino is a solid add. While he doesn't move the needle too much offensively, providing just 25 points in 75 games for the Devils last season, he's a responsible defenseman and should fit well on the second pairing. Getting Durzi and Valimaki locked up was also crucial; the former is coming off a career-best 41 points in 76 games, while the latter added 17 points but is just a season removed from a 34-point campaign.

Ian Cole was solid if unspectacular with the Vancouver Canucks, but he knows what it takes to win after capturing back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. He should be a good fit on the third pairing, and more importantly, a mentor to the plethora of young talent on this roster.

Overall, Utah's D-core got a ton better over the summer, and as it was the team's weak spot, there's serious belief they can surprise a lot of people next season

Can this club compete for a playoff spot in 2025?

Along with a couple of excellent moves by GM Armstrong, it's also important to note that the club still owns around $15 million if they decide to make another few moves ahead of training camp. The franchise looks to be in a great spot, which was not the case throughout the entire Arizona-to-Utah relocation debacle.

The front office also added Kevin Stenlund, who just won a Stanley Cup with the Panthers and will be a nice addition to the bottom-six. The forward core is looking potent, with the top line figuring to be Hayton (who just re-signed a two-year deal), Keller and Nick Schmaltz, who have no shortage of chemistry. Cooley should anchor the second line, probably with Guenther and Lawson Crouse on his wings, while Matias Maccelli, Nick Bjugstad and Josh Doan should round out the top-nine.

Both Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka had stretches of phenomenal play last season, and with a revamped defensive core, they should be even better next season. And with what promises to be a raucous crowd at their back for every home game, this is a roster that should be hanging around the playoff picture all of 2024-25.

With NHL hockey finally returning to Utah, the moves made both in free agency and through the trade market ensure an ultra-competitive product will be iced when the puck drops at the Delta Center in a few months. The pieces are all in place, and it's now up to one of the youngest cores in the league to prove that pro hockey can thrive in Salt Lake City.

FINAL GRADE: A-