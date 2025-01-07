Abbie Stockard, a nursing student from Alabama, took home the Miss America 2025 title on Sunday night in Orlando, Florida. Walker Kessler, center for the Utah Jazz, couldn’t hold back his excitement following Stockard’s victory, per TheSpun. The couple met while attending Auburn University, where Stockard cheered on the Tigers and Kessler made his mark on the basketball court.

The Auburn University alum outshined competitors from all 50 states and Puerto Rico to secure the prestigious honor. Stockard, who was crowned Miss Alabama earlier this year, became the fourth contestant from her state to earn the title.

The 22-year-old’s achievement brings a $50,000 scholarship and a yearlong reign representing the organization. Stockard expressed her gratitude in a video shared by Miss America, saying, “This is insane. I don’t know what I did to deserve this. I’m so excited and grateful.”

Stockard’s win adds her to an elite group of Alabama winners, including Heather Whitestone, Deidre Downs, and Yolande Betbeze. The milestone highlights her blend of charisma, intelligence, and dedication to her craft, qualities that also caught the attention of her boyfriend, NBA player Walker Kessler.

Walker Kessler’s Heartfelt Reaction

In a touching Instagram post, Kessler praised Stockard’s dedication and faith, writing, “Congratulations Abbie! I am so proud of you and everything you stand for. Your hard work and trust in the Lord have awarded you this incredible opportunity!” The post featured a video of his emotional reaction to the live announcement of her win, showcasing the couple’s deep connection.

Stockard responded with equal warmth, sharing how much Kessler’s support meant during her big night. “Walker, I love you! You showing up last night meant the world to me. I’m so thankful for this life journey we get to go on together,” she commented.

Kessler, who is enjoying a standout third NBA season, also made an impact on Sunday, recording 10 points and 17 rebounds in a win against the Orlando Magic. While his on-court performance impressed, it was Stockard’s triumph that took center stage for the evening.

The couple’s inspiring story, filled with mutual encouragement and shared victories, has fans applauding their bond. As Stockard embarks on her reign as Miss America, her and Kessler’s journey together continues to capture hearts.