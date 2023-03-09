Gekko is VALORANT’s newest agent on the block and he looks to deliver and change up the meta with his kit that features an array of adorable creatures. Gekko plays the initiator role which means that his role is to set up for his teammates and to find information on the enemy team.

To be able to get to know him better and his place in the meta, we should first take a look at his kit and see what he has to offer for his team. With that being said, let’s get into it.

Gekko’s Kit

Wingman

EQUIP Wingman FIRE to send Wingman forward seeking enemies. Wingman unleashes a concussive blast toward the first enemy he sees ALT FIRE when targeting a Spike site or planted Spike to have Wingman defuse or plant the Spike. To plant, Gekko must have the Spike in his inventory. When Wingman expires he reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Wingman charge after a short cooldown.

Dizzy

EQUIP Dizzy FIRE to send Dizzy soaring forward through the air. Dizzy charges then unleashes plasma blasts at enemies in line of sight. Enemies hit by her plasma are blinded. When Dizzy expires she reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Dizzy charge after a short cooldown.

Mosh Pit

EQUIP Mosh FIRE to throw Mosh like a grenade ALT FIRE to throw underhand. Upon landing Mosh duplicates across a large area then after a short delay explodes.

Thrash

EQUIP Thrash FIRE to link with Thrash’s mind and steer her through enemy territory ACTIVATE to lunge forward and explode, detaining any enemies in a small radius. When Thrash expires she reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Thrash charge after a short cooldown. Thrash can be reclaimed once.

Analysis



From the get go, it seems that Gekko’s kit is filled to the brim with utility. However, in the game, each of his abilities only have a single use. This may seem like it is too few for an initiator especially for an initiator that was meant to help with getting onto the sight or retaking a sight. This is however, remedied with Gekko’s passive skill that lets him take back creatures that he had used. Gekko is able to retrieve his creatures immediately after use. Despite this ability to recycle, it comes with a risk as most of the time, the utility is thrown and used towards the direction of the enemy. This makes it much more difficult to recycle his utility. As such, when his utility is used to gain entry onto a sight, it should be a signal for your team to play along with the creatures. Once the team has entered into the site and successfully gotten into their post-plant spots, Gekko can then retrieve his creatures. The utility is then placed on cooldown to be used again after a certain time. This is where the recycling of utility comes into play with Gekko.

In this scenario where Gekko plays as the attacker, by the time the opponents have set up and are ready to retake, the cooldown for Gekko’s creatures have finished and they are ready to come out and play. This makes it much more difficult for opponents to retake the site as the creatures tend to seek them out and apply debuffs on them when they are caught. That being said, this scenario is mostly from the attacker side.

When it comes to the defending side of things, Gekko is highly reliant on an aggressive duelist that is not afraid to challenge angles and take some space from the opponents. When he uses his utility to find out where the enemy plans to push, it will become very difficult to retrieve and recycle his creatures. This is where an aggressive duelist comes into play. With Gekko’s utility being quite heavy hitting and distracting, an aggressive duelist can take this opportunity to push for the space where Gekko threw his utility. When that space is successfully taken, Gekko can then take back his creatures which can then be used later on. Aside from that, there is less to clear out on the map as the duelist will have taken the space with the help of Gekko’s utility.

Despite his utility having the ability to be recycled and such, it is quite stark that Gekko was very much designed to shine on the attacker side of the map. This is because when looking at his recycling mechanic, it requires that the player go to the place where the utility was thrown. Typically, as a defender, when an initiator uses their utility, it is typically towards the direction of the enemy. When it comes to Gekko, this puts him at a disadvantage since his creatures need to be picked up after they are used. Throwing these creatures towards the opponents makes it increasingly difficult to use them again as it is highly dependent on if the space where these creatures were thrown towards has been taken by other players on the team. As such, it can be a bit of struggle to utilize Gekko on the defending side.

With this mere overview of how Gekko’s unique mechanic works, it can be seen that as an initiator, he has quite the aggressive kit. That being said, let’s get into the specific aspects of his kit that make him the site taking monster that he is.

The first point of discussion when talking about his kit is his molly which is known as Mosh Pit. While a molly does not seem to be as unique or game changing as it is, the Mosh Pit of Gekko can be considered the most unique one compared to other agents. This is because it is by far the largest molly and it is also capable of instantly killing opponents if they stay in it. Because of this, it can be considered a very strong area denial tool especially when taking sites as it lessens the amount of area the players need to check. Aside from that, it deals a lot of damage after a certain period of time. Considering how high of a damage it deals, it is bound to easily flush out enemies in the site. With the way it is utilized, Mosh Pit is bound to have line ups made for it so that it can clear specific angles of a site.

When the kit of Gekko was first shown off, Wingman immediately caught people’s attention. Aside from being the most adorable thing in the world, Wingman showed off a lot of utility capabilities. Wingman’s main function is the ability to plant and defuse the spike. This allows other players on the team to focus on their opponents. Typically, most retakes feel like 4v5 due to a single player needing to focus on defusing the spike or planting it. However, in this case, being able to clear the site and plant allows all players on the team to focus on taking their angles for either post-plant or hunting down other opponents on the site. In addition to this, while not focused on the spike, Wingman is also capable of scouting out opponents and stunning them. Because of this, he can function as a somewhat more capable boombot.

The flash of Gekko is a mostly unique flash as compared to other agents in valorant. This is because it comes in the form of a creature that shoots out the flash. This provides a lot of utility as not only does it flash opponents, Dizzy is also able to pinpoint the location of opponents. This makes Dizzy the recon part of his kit and one of the main stars of his kit. With that said, this functions a lot like a combination of a Sova dart and one of Skye’s bird flash which makes it a very strong piece of utility.

Finally, we get to his Ultimate ability, Thrash. Thrash is able to completely detain and stun opponents when it hits them. While it seems lackluster at first, the fact that it can be recycled makes it such a valuable Ultimate at finding opponents and clearing angles. However, because of the recycle ability, it takes a lot of brain power to utilize as getting this creature back can be quite a chore if used incorrectly. Ultimately, it is still quite a respectable ultimate for an initiator such as Gekko.