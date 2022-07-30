The latest update on VALORANT’s Public Beta Environment (PBE) saw some major nerfs to one of the most overpowered Agents in the game, as well as some minor tweak to two Duelists’ ultimate abilities. Let’s get right to it!

Au revoir, Chamber?

Ever since he was released this year, Chamber has consistently been one of the strongest Agents in VALORANT. The French arms dealer has terrorized both solo queue and the professional scene with his incredible kit. Chamber’s ability to take risky fights safely a-la Jett and his god-tier tripwire made him a nightmare for opponents to deal with.

After a minor nerf to his tripwire a few months ago, Riot is dropping a bombshell nerf on Chamber in the most recent VALORANT patch. Here’s everything that will be changed on Chamber in the next patch.

Chamber Changes | #VALORANT (1/2) ~ Trademark Slow & Ultimate slow Duration Decreased from 9.5s to 6s

~ Ultimate Point Increase from 7 to 8

~ Bullet Cost increased 100 >>> 150 — ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) July 29, 2022

Rendezvous Changes | #VALORANT (2/2)

~ Base & Recall Cooldown increased from 20s to 30s

~ 45s Cooldown whenever a Rendezvous anchor is destroyed.

~ Radius Size decreased 21m to 15m — ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) July 29, 2022

It seems like the VALORANT Dev team finally realized that Chamber’s kit was far too powerful. Let’s break down every part of this nerf and see what exactly is going on.

Rendezvous (E)

One of the most frustrating parts of Chamber’s kit to deal with is his signature ability, Rendezvous. Similar to Jett’s dash, this ability allows the player to take aggressive angles while having a safe escape. Because of that, trying to flush out an enemy Chamber on site is a ridiculously difficult task for most teams.

The changes to Chamber’s E are meant to force players to think harder about their decisions in using their teleport. A higher cooldown after using the ability and recalling the ability will punish players who haphazardly place their markers. The team also increased the cooldown if Chamber’s E is broken to be more in line with other breakable VALORANT utilities (Cypher E and Killjoy E).

Headhunter (Q) and Tour de Force (X)

Chamber’s whole shtick is his ability to completely change any team’s strategy in dealing with eco rounds. Traditionally speaking, players who are “saving” are forced to use the Classic or the Shorty against stronger weapons. With Chamber, though, that’s not the case. For the low cost of 100 credits, Chamber can buy up to 8 bullets of what is essentially a Guardian/Sheriff hybrid. In the hands of a god aimer, this thing is deadly.

Chamber’s ultimate has also been rather game-breaking. Tour de Force grants the player a sniper rifle with five bullets. Basically, it either gives Chamber’s team an Operator during a save round, or it allows Chamber to wield two different guns in a buy round. Additionally, kills made using the Tour de Force create a long-lasting slow field to deter opponents from entering a site. These two guns made him one of the most overpowered Agents in VALORANT.

The nerfs to Chamber make it significantly harder for him to get access to these gun abilities. The higher price tag on Headhunter bullets heavily impact pistol rounds and save rounds, as it’s harder for him to load up on one-deag bullets. The additional ultimate point on Chamber’s ult also puts it in line with other high-impact ultimates in VALORANT.

Trademark (C)

Compared to the other nerfs to his kit, the changes to Chamber’s Trademark is smaller, but still has a similar impact. The slow duration on the tripwire has been significantly reduced. The same slow field change was also given to Chamber’s ultimate when he gets a kill with it.

These changes to Chamber’s kit won’t likely change his viability in the competitive scene. Professional players are more likely to find good use of his skillset despite these nerfs, after all. However, the majority of the player base will likely have a hard time adjusting to these changes.

Other Ultimate Adjustments

The VALORANT dev team also made a couple of quality of life changes to some Agents’ ultimates. Neon and Jett have an ultimate similar to Chamber, in the sense that it gives them a different “weapon” to deal damage with. While these ults aren’t exactly game-breaking, they are less punishing that other guns when it comes to accuracy.

Long-time fans have noticed by now that there’s no damage fall-off for Jett’s Bladestorm, Neon’s Overdrive, and Chamber’s Tour de Force when it’s a leg shot. In the latest VALORANT PBE patch, that isn’t the case anymore. All three ultimates mentioned above now have a .85 multiplier for leg shots. Players will now have to be careful of the aim when using these ults in order to maximize their damage output.

There were other additional changes to Neon’s ultimate, with the same goal of rewarding accurate shooting mechanics.