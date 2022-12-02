Published December 2, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

Valve, in collaboration with The Game Awards, is holding a Steam Deck giveaway to players who watch the award show on Steam.

In celebration of @thegameawards and Steam Deck being in stock, we're giving away one 512GB Steam Deck per minute of the broadcast on Dec 8th! Learn more and register for the giveaway here: https://t.co/yX0V4D8FGO (everyone gets a Steam Pal sticker) pic.twitter.com/sszM49VHQw — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) November 30, 2022

The official Steam Deck Twitter account announced that they would be holding a Steam Deck giveaway. To be specific, they plan to give away a 512GB Steam Deck. Giveaways like this are a welcome event, as the Steam Deck is one of the most sought-after pieces of hardware in recent times. However, as it turns out, they’re not content with just giving away one Steam Deck. In fact, they’re not even putting a definite number on the amount they’re giving away. Instead, Valve announced that the giveaway winners will be drawn every minute during The Game Awards.

Just to give an idea of how many winners there will be, let’s take a look at last year’s Game Awards. The program ran for 3 hours and 42 minutes. That’s 222 minutes in total. If Valve held the same kind of giveaway last year, that would have been 222 Steam Decks. We can most likely expect around the same number for this year’s Game Awards. Valve did state, however, that the broadcast will run for approximately two and half hours, which is 150 minutes, or 150 Steam Decks. It’s less than last year, but is still a lot.

As with most giveaways, there are some conditions to join. The first, and perhaps the strictest condition, is that the viewer must be in the US, Canada, UK, or the EU. That means anyone outside of those regions cannot join the giveaway. Second, they must have made a purchase on Steam between November 14, 2021, to November 14, 2022. This is because purchases verify where the account is located. Viewers who purchased games outside of those four regions cannot join the giveaway. The viewer must also be in good standing, meaning they do not have any active bans or locks. They also must not have a limited account, meaning they must have spent at least $5.00 in the store.

If you meet all of the conditions stated above, viewers can then head on over to the official giveaway page. There, they can sign up to join the giveaway. After signing up, the registrant will receive an exclusive animated Steam Pal digital sticker. Viewers who cannot join the giveaway will also receive this sticker as long as they go to the website. After that, the next step would be to tune in to the official Steam stream for The Game Awards on December 8, 2022, at 5:00 PM PST. Once the Game Awards start, one lucky viewer will receive a Steam Deck every minute. This will go on until the program ends.

That's all the details we have about the giveaway. If you have any questions about the giveaway, you can check out the official giveaway rules yourself.