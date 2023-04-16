Unlocking everything in Vampire Survivors is no small feat, especially with the new Tales of the Foscari DLC. Here are all the Vampire Survivors Spells to make that easier for you.

How to unlock Secret menu in Vampire Survivors

You can find the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane in The Bone Zone by beating the Sketamari. From the starting point, navigate yourself to the south until you encounter the special enemy rolling a ball of bones. Locating the Sketamari is easier if you have the Milky Way Map, wherein it will appear as a question mark.

You can click on the second to the last relic icon, the one for the Yellow Sign, in the collection seven times. Doing so will prompt a message saying “You are now a magician!” to appear on the tooltip and unlocks the secret menu temporarily for the rest of the play session. This needs to be done every time you open the game until you slay Sketamari and collect the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane.

Vampire Survivors Spells and Cheat Codes

To enter these Spells, you must first have the Secret menu unlocked by collecting the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane.

Tides of the Foscari Spells

Eleanor Uziron and SpellString – “spellsomething”

Maruto Cuts and Eskizzibur – “animeismypassion”

Keitha Muort and Flash Arrow – “oopsistoleoneagain”

Luminaire Foscari and Prismatic Missile – “deusexmachina”

Genevieve Gruyère and Shadow Servant – “basicwitch”

Je-Ne-Viv – “theworldeater”

Sammy – “happybirthday”

Rottin’Ghoul and Party Popper – “souloftheparty”

SpellStream – “spellwhatever”

SpellStrike – “spellwhichever”

Legacy of the Moonspell Spells

Miang Moonspell and Silver Wind – “shounenheroine”

Menya Moonspell and Four Seasons – “youngatheart”

Syuuto Moonspell and Summon Night – “itsnotaneclipse”

Babi-Onna and Mirage Robe – “vogue”

McCoy-Oni and 108 Bocce – “ionicoionico”

Megalo Menya Moonspell – “elamadonna”

Megalo Syuuto Moonspell and Night Sword – “takeashower”

Gav’Et-Oni and Mille Bolle Blu – “chevolano”

Character Spells

Arca Ladonna – “noneladonna”

Porta Ladonna – “vivaladonna”

Lama Ladonna – “superladonna”

Poe Ratcho – “strongestcharacter”

Suor Clerici – “faschiuma”

Dommario – “bioparco”

Krochi Freetto – “accidenti”

Christine Davain – “crystalmakeup”

Pugnala Provola – “flymetothemoon”

Giovanna Grana – “thetwoassassins”

Poppea Pecorina – “feldschlacht”

Concetta Caciotta – “ifeellovevenus”

Yatta Cavallo and Cherry Bomb – “yattapanda”

Bianca Ramba and Carréllo – “carramba”

O’Sole Meeo and Celestial Dusting – “reset”

Sir Ambrojoe and La Robba – “languorino”

Iguana Gallo Valletto – “waitreaction”

Divano Thelma – “quandolodicelui”

Zi’Assunta Belpaese – “paradigmshift”

Exdash Exiviiq – “exdashexoneviiq”

Toastie – “tramezzini” this requires Exdash to be unlocked.

Smith IV – “maybeimastallion”

Random – “igottagettotheedgeofsoul”

Boon Marrabbio – “fettinepanate”

Avatar Infernas – “kalvasflam”

Minnah Mannarah – “foldinthecheese”

Leda – “iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme”

Cosmo Pavone – “lhovistoio”

Peppino – “pinociampino”

Big Trouser – “earrivatolarrotino”

missingN▯ – “rightninetyseven”

Gains Boros – “highfive”

Gyorunton – “secondevolution”

Mask of the Red Death – “ablasphemousmockery”

Queen Sigma – “allatonce”

Scorej-Oni – “notsureitsthunder”

Unlock Stages

Mad Forest, Inlaid Library, Dairy Plant, Gallo Tower, and Cappella Magna – “everywhere” This only works after unlocking the Inlaid Library.

Il Molise – “relaxenjoylife”

Moongolow – “honesty”

Green Acres – “dotgogreenacres”

The Bone Zone – “rottingpizza”

Boss Rash – “peakgamedesign”

Bat Country – “recycletheforest”

Tiny Bridge – “recyclethetower”

Unlock Weapons and Passive Items

Weapons and Passive items – “everything”

Unlock Relics

Grim Grimoire – “thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault”

Ars Gouda – “thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault”

Milky Way Map – “leadmetothecheese”

Magic Banger – “thankelrond”

Sorceress’ Tears – “timecompression”

Glass Vizard – “eggseggseggs”

Yellow Sign – “ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit” “ihaveseenit” seven times

Mindbender – “teleportustomars”

Great Gospel – “icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet”

Gracia’s Mirror – “freezearrow”

Seventh Trumpet – “dootdoot”

Chaos Malachite – “gottagofast”

Apoplexy – “tengillesbalm”

Randomazzo – “randomazzami”

Unlock Arcanas

Game Killer (0) – “ilmatto”

Gemini (I) – “ilbagatto”

Twilight Requiem (II) – “lapapessa”

Tragic Princess (III) – “limperatrice”

Awake (IV) – “limperatore”

Chaos in the Dark Night (V) – “ilpapa”

Sarabande of Healing (VI) – “randomazzami”

Iron Blue Will (VII) – “ilcarro”

Mad Groove (VIII) – “laforza”

Divine Bloodline (IX) – “leremita”

Beginning (X) – “laruota”

Waltz of Pearls (XI) – “lagiustizia”

Out of Bounds (XII) – “lappeso”

Wicked Season (XIII) – “lamorte”

Jail of Crystal (XIV) – “latemperanza”

Disco of Gold (XV) – “ildiavolo”

Slash (XVI) – “latorre”

Lost & Found Painting (XVII) – “lastella”

Boogaloo of Illusions (XVIII) – “laluna”

Heart of Fire (XIX) – “ilsole”

Silent Old Sanctuary (XX) – “ilgiudizio”

Blood Astronomia (XXI) – “ilmondo”

Other Secret Codes

Spin the UI – “spinnn”

Enter Green Acres with a lot of corns – “popthecorn”

Enter Holy Forbidden – “iwanttoseeitagain”

Halloween themes for Mortaccio, Yatta Cavallo, Bianca Ramba, O’Sole Meeo, and their weapons – “spoopyseason”

Mortaccio – up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, escape, enter enter in Main Menu

Smith IV – After unlocking Toastie, do the following within 30 seconds type “spam” in the main menu enters character select menu type “spam” enters stage select menu type “spam” enter a run type “humbug”

Game Killer (0), Mad Groove (VIII), Out of Bounds (XII), Disco of Gold (XV), and Silent Old Sanctuary (XX) – “aintnobodygottimeforthat”

Pet O’Sole during a run – “pet” only works once per run, also heals O’Sole.



More gaming news can be found here. Vampire Survivors released the Tales of the Foscari DLC recently, adding a lot of new content into the game. Vampire Survivors is available on Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, Android, iOS, and macOS.