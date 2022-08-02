Vanaris Tactics Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Details

Vanaris Tactics is a short narrative tactical RPG game on Steam. Check out the Vanaris Tactics release date, trailer, and other details here.

Vanaris Tactics Release Date: August 4, 2022

Vanaris Tactics is set to launch on Steam on August 4, 2022. The game currently has a demo out now that allows you to play the game’s first three chapters called Vanaris Tactics: Prologue. The game is developed by solo developer Matheus Reis (Slimesphere) and the game is published by Toge Productions (Coffee Talk).

Gameplay

Right from the key visuals, you already know what you’re getting into. The game’s art direction even evokes Final Fantasy Tactics, and you’d find that the gameplay is roughly the same as the PSOne classic. Vanaris Tactics is a turn-based tactical RPG where you control a party of units in battles, taking turns against the enemy AI units and defeating them using attacks, skills, positioning, and good judgment on armor and weapons.

Some of the features listed in the game’s Steam page include:

A rich blend of tactics and fantasy RPG, Vanaris Tactics implements an intuitive turn-based combat system inspired by the golden age of turn-based tactics games.

Strategically plan your movement to attack enemies, and be aware of their counterattacks.

Strike your foes from afar or jump into the fray; every decision will prove crucial in combat.

Utilize various skills and status effects to aid your allies and cripple your enemies.

Vanaris Tactics implements a combat initiative unit turn system inspired by the greatest fantasy tactics RPGs of all time.

Unite a band of unique characters with their own strengths, skills, and stories.

Gain new abilities and increase your range of options to deal with new challenges.

Different combinations of weapons and accessories and see a unit’s playstyle change drastically.

Travel the land of Vanaris to discover powerful treasures and hear untold stories. However, keep your guard up as danger lurks in every corner.

Unravel the story through fifteen unique story encounters and hand-crafted in-game cutscenes, as well as optional battles and boss fights.

Story

In Vanaris Tactics, you take control of a group of refugees. They have been driven away from the walled city of Vanaris. As their leader, you’ll have to unite your people and use your tactical genius to defeat your oppressors.

Just like its inspiration, Vanaris Tactics is heavy on the narrative, with melancholy drama and fiery emotions in order.