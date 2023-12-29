As the NCAA women's basketball season resumes post-Christmas, the top teams, including unbeaten South Carolina and UCLA, face a high-stakes battle to maintain their momentum.

As the festive cheers fade and the NCAA women's college basketball season resumes post-Christmas break, the top 10 teams find themselves at a crucial juncture. It's a time of reflection and recalibration, where the path to a title is not just about maintaining momentum, but also about addressing emerging challenges and harnessing new opportunities. This period could very well redefine the race for the NCAA title, making every dribble and decision count more than ever.

1. South Carolina (11-0)

The South Carolina Gamecocks, under the seasoned leadership of Coach Dawn Staley, have distinguished themselves in a women's college basketball season that's been nothing short of a rollercoaster. With a flawless record so far, they've stood out amid a landscape where even the top-ranked teams have stumbled against unexpected adversaries. These upsets have signaled a rising tide of competitiveness across the board. Staley doesn't view these shake-ups as surprises but rather as wake-up calls for her team.

In this context, for the undefeated Gamecocks, the post-Christmas period is more than just a continuation of their season; it's a critical phase where maintaining focus and adapting strategies become paramount. As the level of play elevates and the margin for error shrinks, South Carolina’s ability to adjust and respond to the heightened competitiveness will be instrumental in sustaining their winning streak and solidifying their position as a powerhouse in women's college basketball​​.

2. UCLA (11-0)

The UCLA women's basketball team is bolstered by a roster teeming with talent and potential. Last season, the Bruins achieved a commendable 27-10 record, reaching the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. This success sets a high bar for the current season, per Ryan Kay of Go Joe Bruin.

Key to their prospects is WBCA All-American guard Charisma Osborne, who averaged 15.9 points per game last season and earned a place on the Pac-12 All-First Team. Osborne's impact on the court is not just in her scoring but also in her leadership. A testament to her pivotal role was a career night where she scored a career-high 36 points, including the final nine points in the last minute of a crucial game, leading UCLA to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019 and marking the first such achievement in Osborne's career​​​​​​.

Complementing Osborne are other key players like guard Kiki Rice, forward Camryn Brown and forward Emily Bessoir. Rice, notably the former No. 2 ranked player from the 2022 class, averaged 11.6 points per game last season, while Brown and Bessoir contributed significantly in points and rebounds. The team is further strengthened by the arrival of talents like Amanda Muse and Lauren Betts, the latter being the former No. 1 ranked player from the 2022 class and a transfer from Stanford​​.

The integration of these talents, both experienced and new, is crucial for UCLA's aspirations for the rest of the season. If they can maintain their health and play to their potential, they have the makings of a team capable of a deep run in the NCAA Tournament​​​​.

3. North Carolina State (12-0)

The North Carolina State women's basketball team, looking ahead to the rest of the 2023-24 season, stands at a crossroads. After a 2022-23 season marked by inconsistency — defeating four teams in the Sweet 16 but also suffering inexplicable losses — they have a platform to build upon.

Key players like Jakia Brown-Turner, with an average of 9.1 points per game, and Diamond Johnson, NC State's leading scorer last year at 12.3 points per game, will be central to the team's performance (via Matt Carter of On3). Johnson remaining healthy after suffering from an ankle/foot injury that caused her to miss significant play last season, including the entire postseason, will be crucial​​.

South Carolina transfer Saniya Rivers, who became the primary ball handler in Johnson's absence, will also play a vital role. She led the team in assists, steals and rebounds, though her three-point shooting and free throw percentages indicate areas for improvement​​.

For NC State, the post-Christmas break period is about consolidating these talents, addressing the shooting and consistency issues observed last season, remaining healthy and capitalizing on their potential to emerge as a more formidable contender in the NCAA.

4. Iowa (12-1)

Caitlin Clark, the standout guard for the Iowa women's basketball team, is poised for a historic 2023-24 season. With her eyes set on breaking the NCAA Division I scoring record, Clark is gaining on Kelsey Plum's record of 3,527 points.

Her quest for the record is not just a personal endeavor but also a rallying point for the entire Iowa team. For the Iowa Hawkeyes, the 2023-24 season presents an opportunity to capitalize on their strong home support. With all the season's tickets at Iowa's home arena sold out, the team enjoys unparalleled home support, a testament to Clark's magnetism and the team's rising profile.

In summary, for Iowa, the strategy revolves around supporting Caitlin Clark in her historic quest and leveraging their robust home advantage. The team's success hinges on Clark's ability to continue her scoring spree and the entire team's effort to remain undefeated at home, setting the stage for a memorable season in women's college basketball​​.

5. Texas (12-0)

The Texas women's basketball team, currently positioned at No. 5, is undefeated. However, the team's success is clouded by the uncertainty surrounding junior point guard Rori Harmon, who was sidelined against Jackson State on Wednesday due to a mysterious injury. Harmon's performance this season has been exceptional, with ESPN ranking her as the country's No. 6 player. Her averages of 14.1 points and 7.8 assists per game, coupled with the nation's highest assist-to-turnover ratio of 6.64, highlight her critical role in the team's success​​.

In light of Harmon's potential absence in upcoming games, the team is looking at options to fill her position. Freshman forward Madison Booker, who showed potential with nine assists in the recent game, is a likely candidate to see increased playing time. Additionally, senior Shaylee Gonzales and freshman Gisella Maul are considered viable options for the point guard role. The team's ability to adapt and strategize without key players like Harmon will be crucial, especially as they face the challenge of their next Big 12 opener against No. 10 Baylor​​.

6. USC (10-0)

The USC women's basketball team is enjoying a standout season, marked by impressive individual performances and team achievements. Freshman JuJu Watkins has been a key player, breaking records previously held by Trojan legends Lisa Leslie and Paula McGee. Watkins' latest 30-point game against Cal Poly led the Trojans to an 85-44 victory, marking her fourth 30-point game this season. Despite an in-game injury, Watkins demonstrated resilience and skill with her impressive final stats​​.

Watkins' consistent high-scoring games have been a highlight of her first collegiate season, contributing significantly to the team's success. In addition, McKenzie Forbes reached a significant milestone by scoring her 1,000th point in her college career. Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb emphasized the team's depth as a key strength, allowing them to adapt their play and maintain pressure on opponents​​.

The Trojans' strong start to the season, coupled with their depth and talent, suggests a potential unbeaten streak and a successful season, as they prepare for crucial upcoming games, including a matchup against UCLA​​.

7. LSU (12-1)

Angel Reese's significance to the LSU women's basketball team cannot be overstated. Her four-game absence at the start of the season left a noticeable in the team, but upon her return, Reese quickly demonstrated why she is pivotal to the Tigers' success. In her first game back against No. 9 Virginia Tech, Reese scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, significantly contributing to LSU's 82-64 victory. Despite a slow start in the game, she found her rhythm and ended with a 50% shooting rate from the field. Her presence was particularly felt in rebounding, showcasing her dominance and importance to the team's strategy.

Hailey Van Lith, transferring from Louisville, brings a proven track record. She averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in the previous year and played a pivotal role in Louisville's competitive season. Her leadership and skills will undoubtedly contribute to LSU's title defense ambitions​​ in the second half of the season.

With the addition of talents like Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow, LSU is bolstered even further, but it's clear that Reese's performance remains a critical factor in their pursuit of success​​.

8. Colorado (10-1)

The Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team has had a strong start to their 2023-24 season, achieving a 10-1 record in non-conference games. Ranked No. 8 in both the Coaches and AP polls, the team has shown impressive performance, notably winning against No. 1 LSU in the Naismith Hall of Fame Series with a score of 92-78 back in November. Other significant victories include wins against Le Moyne, Oklahoma State, SMU, Cincinnati, Kentucky and Boston University. Their only loss came against NC State.

The Buffaloes continued success will depend on building upon these early-season achievements and effectively adapting to the challenges ahead.

9. Stanford (10-1)

The Stanford women's basketball team, led by senior forward Cameron Brink, is optimistic about bouncing back in the 2023-24 season. Brink has been focusing on improving her strength, shooting and ball handling, with a particular emphasis on strength to better finish through contact.

Reflecting on the previous season's second-round exit in the NCAA tournament, Brink and the team are focused on improving team chemistry and maintaining a high work ethic. The team's motto for the year is “best year ever,” indicating a positive and ambitious outlook (via Stanford Rivals).

Leveraging Brink's talent and experience will be key for Stanford, a team consistently in contention for the national title.

10. Baylor (11-0)

The Baylor women's basketball team has also had an undefeated start to their 2023-24 season, winning all 11 of their non-conference regular-season games. Notable victories include wins against Southern, Utah, Harvard, McNeese, Alcorn State, SMU, Oregon, Delaware State, Miami, Providenc, and South Florida. This impressive run positions Baylor as a strong contender in the competitive landscape of college basketball​.

For Baylor, maintaining their unbeaten record and effectively adapting to the evolving challenges of the competitive landscape will be essential for sustained success in the season.