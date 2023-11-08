The Vanderbilt basketball team was let down by its players and coaches in an upset loss to Presbyterian on Tuesday night.

The Vanderbilt basketball program hasn't been a national player in quite some time. The addition of North Carolina Tar Heels, Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons legend Jerry Stackhouse in April of 2019 hasn't changed the program's standing just yet.

According to the rumor mill, Stackhouse's former NBA team the Detroit Pistons had interest in hiring him this offseason before settling on Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns. An upset by James Madison University of Big Ten power and top five team Michigan State had the college basketball world on upset alert heading into Tuesday night's matchup between the Commodores and the Blue Hose of Presbyterian.

When the smoke cleared on Tuesday evening, the unthinkable had happened for Stackhouse and his Commodores team: Presbyterian won by a score of 68-62 on the road.

Stackhouse's team led 28-24 at the half, adding to its lead early in the second stanza.

The visitors from Clinton, South Carolina outscored the former SEC powers by a score of 44-34 in the second half en route to a six-point victory.

Pundits including basketball analyst Jeff Goodman called out Stackhouse's team after the game on X.

“Vanderbilt just lost to Presbyterian – a team that was 5-27 overall and 1-17 in league play a year ago,” Goodman wrote.

“The Blue Hose are 50 games under .500 in the last four years. Jerry Stackhouse is without Tyin Lawrence (ankle), Ven-Allen Lubin (hip) and Lee Dort (foot), but STILL…”

One fan was upset in the comments section as they watched the chaos ensue. Vanderbilt basketball finished 11-7 in the SEC last season, 22-15 overall.

“How long do we pretend that Stackhouse is a decent coach,” they pondered about the current Vanderbilt basketball coach.

“Vandy should hire Bryce Drew,” another fan said referring to the Valparaiso college basketball legend.