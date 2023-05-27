Although it was reported that they would be waiting until after 2023 NBA Draft Lottery to make their decision, Detroit Pistons fans are getting anxious as the franchise has yet to name their new head coach.

Currently, Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and Overtime Elite head coach Kevin Ollie appear to be finalists for the job. So, when Detroit does name their final choice — with Lee and Ollie as the favorites — it wouldn’t be surprising if there were no major surprises in who lands the job.

However, it’s worth noting that the Pistons also expressed interest in hiring Vanderbilt Commodores men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse, per SNY insider Ian Begley: