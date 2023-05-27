Although it was reported that they would be waiting until after 2023 NBA Draft Lottery to make their decision, Detroit Pistons fans are getting anxious as the franchise has yet to name their new head coach.
Currently, Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and Overtime Elite head coach Kevin Ollie appear to be finalists for the job. So, when Detroit does name their final choice — with Lee and Ollie as the favorites — it wouldn’t be surprising if there were no major surprises in who lands the job.
However, it’s worth noting that the Pistons also expressed interest in hiring Vanderbilt Commodores men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse, per SNY insider Ian Begley:
“Another coaching note: Detroit had done some background research on Jerry Stackhouse as part of its coaching search, per SNY sources… Stackhouse, a former Piston and currently the head coach at Vanderbilt, is seemingly not a current candidate for Detroit.”
While Begley adds that Stackhouse doesn’t appear to be a current candidate for the Pistons, his ability to gain traction in Detroit bodes well for his prospects of landing an NBA head coaching job in the future. The league loves to keep a certain number of head coaching candidates on a shortlist, and Stackhouse may be inching towards it.
After a successful stint coaching the Raptors 905 in the G League, the Toronto Raptors interviewed Stackhouse in 2021, and are rumored to have interest in him again. This is the most interest that there’s been in the two-time All-Star since 2018, when he interviewed with the Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, and New York Knicks.