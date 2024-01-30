It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Vanderbilt vs. Auburn prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Vanderbilt basketball team is looking to climb out of the SEC basement, but a trip to take on the Auburn Tigers won't make it any easier. These two teams faced off on January 17th at Vanderbilt, with the Tigers leaving with an 80-65 victory. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Vanderbilt-Auburn prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Vanderbilt hasn't fared well on the road this season, sporting an 0-4 record. The Commodores opened their season by winning three of their first four games but have lost 13 of 15 since.”Most guys probably wouldn't say it, but I really love my team even though they're 0-6 (in the SEC) because they're doing the things that we're asking them to do, and they're getting better,” head coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “And I think that's all you can really ask for. And hopefully we can break through.”

Auburn dropped to No.16 in the rankings after losing back-to-back games last week. The Tigers had won 16 of 17 games but returned from a two-game road trip with two losses. Their rival Alabama handed them their first loss before traveling to Mississippi State and dropping a six-point loss as a three-point favorite. They will lean on Johni Broome to lead, as the big man leads the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocked shots. Broome averages 15.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Vanderbilt-Auburn Odds

Vanderbilt: +19.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1600

Auburn: -19.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 141.5 (-105)

Under: 141.5 (-115)

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Auburn

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn hasn't been looking great as of late, losing two straight games to Alabama and Mississippi State. Despite their 1-9 record over the last ten, Vanderbilt has been able to keep games close, boasting a 5-4-1 against-the-spread record over the same span. However, one of the games they lost was against Auburn, losing 80-65 as 11-point underdogs.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

There are several reasons why Auburn has a good chance of covering the spread on Wednesday night, but most of all, it may be they've lost their last two games. A game against the 5-14 Commodores may have been an afterthought on the heels of two wins on their road trip. However, the Auburn Tigers hope to avenge their two losses, and Vanderbilt will be the unlucky team to face them. Bruce Pearl will try to ensure a complete game effort after their struggles down the stretch in their previous games, which might help eliminate the possibility of a backdoor cover.

Vanderbilt is amongst the worst offensive teams in the country. They rank 328th in scoring offense, averaging just 66.9 points per game. They shoot an enormous amount of threes, even though they rank 349th with a 28.4 three-point percentage.

The advantage is smaller, but Auburn also holds the edge on offense, ranking 27th in the country with 82 points per game. The Vanderbilt defense is an average group, allowing their opponents to shoot 44.1% from the field and score 72.1 points per game.

Final Vanderbilt-Auburn Prediction & Pick

The Auburn defense will shut down the putrid Vanderbilt offense. Vanderbilt has one of the worst offenses in the country, while Auburn possesses one of the best defenses. The Vanderbilt defense will also be challenged by shutting down the Auburn offense. Auburn's offense ranks better than Vanderbilt's defense in every statistical category. This will be no letdown spot for the Tigers, as they are determined to bounce back after two consecutive losses. Take Auburn to make a statement against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Final Vanderbilt-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -19.5 (-120)