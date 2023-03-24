Ariana Madix made a powerful statement during the filming of the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules. In photos taken ahead of the show’s taping, Madix was seen wearing an orange sweatshirt with the words “1-800-Boys Lie,” and matching sweatpants that read, “We’re sorry the number you are trying to reach has moved on.” These messages appear to be a direct message to her ex-boyfriend and co-star, Tom Sandoval, who had an affair with their former friend Raquel Leviss. The revelation of the affair led to the end of Madix’s nine-year relationship with Sandoval.

The reunion is being called Bravo’s Super Bowl, with a source telling ET that it’s going to be done like never before. With Ariana Madix’s pointed statement and the possibility of separate sit-downs with the key players, fans can expect a dramatic and emotional reunion.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The fallout from the scandal has been chronicled on the show, with additional episodes being filmed before the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs. Bravo is reportedly allowing both Madix and Sandoval to speak with host Andy Cohen without much interruption, filming a separate segment with the pair. There is also talk of Raquel getting alone time with or without Sandoval.

Madix was reportedly blindsided and heartbroken when she discovered inappropriate text messages and videos from Leviss on Sandoval’s phone earlier this month. In response, Madix has been sending a message to Sandoval with her clothing choices, indicating that she is ready to confront him at the reunion.