Five years after the tragic helicopter accident that claimed the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, along with seven others, Vanessa Bryant is making sure that Kobe and Gianna's legacies live on. Vanessa announced that she will be releasing a new book, Mamba & Mambacita Forever.

According to PEOPLE, the book will acknowledge the outpour of art that was created to memorialize the lives of Kobe and Gianna. Mamba & Mambacita Forever will be a “catalog of over 100 murals and the stories that honor their lasting impact,” the publication states.

Following the news of the tragic deaths of Kobe, Gianna, and the seven others — baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and his daughter Alyssa; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; basketball coach Christina Mauser; and the pilot, Ara Zobayan — the book will “bring together the images and stories” of fans who used art to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna.

“Taken together, what emerges is the story of a man who became even more than he himself could have imagined, an avatar of determination, discipline and competitiveness. He was also a worldwide icon, one of the greatest athletes of our time, a man committed to his family and to fatherhood,” the release states.

The book references the nonprofit organization that Kobe founded before his death that was renamed to honor his daughter. The foundation is now called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation which vows to “create positive impact for underserved athletes and boys & girls in sports,” according to their official website.

“I'm so proud we [Granity Studios] were able to have Legacy and the Double come out,” Vanessa told the publication. “These books filled with valuable lessons and stories were really important to my husband. He felt it was important to teach kids lessons about life and emotions through the art of storytelling.”

Mamba & Mambacita Forever by Vanessa Bryant is available for preorder now and will officially be released on Aug 19, 2025, to mark Kobe Bryant Day.

Kobe played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years from 1996 to 2016. He won five NBA championships with the Lakers (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2010), NBA Finals MVP (2009 and 2010), NBA All-Star 18 times, and won two Olympic gold medals.

Vanessa and Kobe got married in 2001 and shared four daughters together: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri.

Kobe Bryant's Family Settles $28.5 Million Helicopter Lawsuit

Vanessa was in an ongoing battle to fight for justice for her family after the tragic deaths of Kobe and Gianna. In 2023, she settled her lawsuit with the Los Angeles County to resolve over deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the crime scene which included her 13-year-old daughter, the NBA legend, and the other seven victims killed in the 2020 helicopter crash. The initial $15 million was awarded to only Vanessa with the rest of the $28.85 million will be distributed to her three surviving daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant's courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” Bryant's attorney Luis Li said in a statement. “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect.”

Chris Chester, Bryant's co-plaintiff at the trial, who lost his wife, Sarah Chester, and daughter, Payton Chester, in the crash, was also awarded $15 million at trial.