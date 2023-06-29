While Pat Sajak is saying goodbye to the Wheel of Fortune, it doesn’t seem like Vanna White is ready yet. Although Sajak has been replaced with Ryan Seacrest, there’s still speculation about whether or not White will remain on the show. Apparently, she is still negotiating with Sony Pictures.

“They are in negotiations with her,” confirmed a People insider, “and would like to have her back.”

Vanna White and Pat Sajak have been hosting the Wheel of Fortune since 1982. But 2023 is the year of Sajak’s retirement. On June 12, Sajak announced his plans to retire after the series' upcoming 41st season wraps.

“Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he shared on Twitter. “It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

White supported his decision with a message response: “When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we'd still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn't be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come,” she tweeted. “Cheers to you, @patsajak!”

However, White was still sad thinking that the Wheel will go on without her other half.

“I can't imagine,” she told PEOPLE. “Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know? We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters.”