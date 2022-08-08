With the VCT Asia-Pacific Last Chance Qualifier now over, we now have the first team headed to Champions through the different Valorant LCQ tournaments that are currently ongoing. In this article, we look at which of the teams are still up for the running for Champions and will continuously update this article to update the different VCT LCQ winners – effectively making this also a list of the teams qualified for VCT Champions 2022.

VCT LCQ Winners headed to Champions

Asia-Pacific LCQ – BOOM Esports

Indonesian team BOOM Esports will be joining Paper Rex and XERXIA in representing the Asia-Pacific in Istanbul this September, as BOOM Esports eliminated fellow Indonesian team ONIC Esports in the APAC LCQ Finals.

East Asia LCQ – Maru Gaming || DAMWON Gaming || ON Sla2ers || Northeption || Crazy Raccoon || REJECT || EDward Gaming || KONE

While not yet unfolded as much as the other LCQ, the East Asia LCQ has already had some interesting results. On the first day of the tournament, Chinese team EDward Gaming already proved that the China teams aren’t to be scoffed at, defeating Korea’s Sla2ers in a clean fashion. So far, things are not looking good for the Koreans, as top qualified team Maru Gaming also lost against Japan’s lowest seed – REJECT.

North America LCQ – The Guard || FaZe Clan || 100 Thieves || Sentinels || Cloud9 || NRG

Six teams remain in the running at the North America LCQ, with Sentinels surprising fans the most in their win against Shopify Rebellion in the first round of the Lower Bracket. Granted, they aren’t exactly the favorites of the tournament, but their decisive win over an established team with their new lineup with shroud and Zellsis might have just convinced some people to give the team more credit. Meanwhile, The Guard still look very strong and are still seemingly the favorites of the tournament, but Sentinels might have as well put a chip on the impenetrable armor of The Guard in their first matchup in the upper bracket round 1.

South America LCQ – 9z Team || FURIA Esports || KRU Esports || Keyd Stars || Ninjas in Pyjamas || FUSION || TBK Esports || E-Xolos LAZER

Meanwhile, in South America, we have a big upset in the first round where 9z Team defeated the favorites Ninjas in Pyjamas in a very tight best-of-three series. Ninjas in Pyjamas are expected to still make a comeback, although the masters of SA are now facing a much longer road ahead of them. Will another upset be possible with a FUSION win over NiP, or will NiP be able to have their revenge and eliminate 9z Team with their own hands?

Europe LCQ – G2 Esports || Guild Esports || Team Liquid || M3 Champions || Acend || BBL Esports || Natus Vincere || OG LDN UTD

Defending champions Acend aren’t looking too good this LCQ, with their year marred by many changes in their roster, it’s no longer looking optimistic for a second run at Champions, let alone a back-to-back title. Granted, they faced the former Gambit Esports roster, but that has also faced a massive overhaul late into this season, specifically right before the start of the LCQ. Meanwhile, OG scored a massive 2-0 upset against top seed G2 Esports, defying the big odds, and surely made a lot of bettors happy. Will Acend and Gambit be able to find their way back to the Champions finals this year, or will they make way for a new set of VCT LCQ winners, newcomers to the global stage in Istanbul?