Venus Williams will be featuring at the upcoming Cincinnati Open.

It was announced Monday by the tournament (via ESPN) that the seven-time Grand Slam winner would be receiving a wild card for the Masters event.

However, Williams will first compete at the Canadian Open which takes place in Montreal from Aug. 7-13. She also received a wild card for that event.

Williams last competed at Wimbledon earlier this month where she was dumped out of the first round in straight sets by Elina Svitolina.

In what was just her fourth event of the 2023 season due to a January hamstring injury, Williams suffered a fall that drastically affected her movement as she held on to her knee.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It was bad luck for me,” Venus Williams said. “I can't believe it happened. I'm still trying to process it. What makes this one hard to process is I've had so many injuries. I've been missing from tour for quite a while. This is not what I want for myself.

“This kind of fall, I didn't do anything wrong. I just went for the ball. There's nothing I can really do about it. Those kinds of things are hard to process emotionally, mentally and physically on the court.”

The former World No. 1 — now ranked No. 524 — has since trained at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca in preparation for the upcoming hard-court season.

The Cincinnati Open — also known as the Western and Southern Open — takes place Aug. 13-20. Last year's winner was France's Caroline Garcia who defeated Petra Kvitová in the final.