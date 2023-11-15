The Victor Wembanyama-Chet Holmgren showdown was a letdown.

Well, Victor Wembanyama vs. Chet Holmgren should turn into a rivalry that we'll enjoy for the next decade or so.

That's all we have to look forward to right now.

The first official NBA meeting between Wembanyama and Holmgren fell well short of their collective shadows. The San Antonio Spurs flopped again, 123-87 in Oklahoma City on a night that saw both Wembanyama and Holmgren struggle to career-low point totals.

Here are three takeaways from a night that failed to match the anticipation.

A few bright spots

Standing 7'1 and 7'4, respectively, it's impossible to miss Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama. When also considering their impressive skills, their presence looms over the basketball court.

Just a minute and a half into Tuesday's game, Holmgren blocked Spurs point guard Jeremy Sochan's shot. Nearly four minutes later, Wemby showed off the skills that fascinate so many on one play. He took a pass by one of the end lines, went behind his back and Euro-stepped around a smaller, quicker defender for the slam.

pullin' out the moves early 💪 pic.twitter.com/MmFRwKV7Qa — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 15, 2023

Each big man finished with a pair of dunks, though they didn't guard one another very often. In fact, you'll be hard-pressed to find a possession in which Holmgren directly defended the French phenom. Conversely, Wembanyama effectively checked the second overall pick of the 2022 draft, forcing a pass in transition that prevented a one-on-one meeting in the lane.

None of Holmgren's points came with Wemby on him. With the game's outcome well in hand, Wembanyama blocked his counterpart from behind during a fourth-quarter possession. Then, as if symbolic of the night, the top overall pick of this past draft lost the ball as he crossed mid-court, covering his face after he went down to the floor, seemingly more out of frustration than pain.

Double trouble

Victor Wembanyama scored eight points, while Chet Holmgren didn't fare much better individually with seven points.

Neither is the focal point of his offense. Holmgren shares the court with All-NBA First-Team guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and young star Josh Giddey. Wembanyama's Spurs are figuring out the best way to use him, and that has often caused him to get lost in the offense.

Because of the hype, it's sometimes easy to forget that Holmgren is only 21 years old and Wembanyama is still 19. Add their size and they're linked.

“Tall guys who handle the ball, there's almost one on every team now, the way basketball is evolving. It's a constant adaptation with the scouting report,” Wembanyama said following his team's sixth consecutive setback. “There's good players on every team and there's also great players on every team and it's always a challenge to react.”

Spurs' struggles cast umbrella over underwhelming night

With the 26-point loss, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs joined the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets to become just the second team in NBA history to suffer three 30-point blowouts in their first 11 games. They've also lost a game by 21, were outscored by 22 in the fourth quarter and overtime of another, and blew all of a 27-point lead in yet another contest.

So bad were the Spurs on Tuesday night that TNT tuned away from the rout to air the waning moments of the Indiana Pacers' win over the Philadelphia 76ers before switching over to the Dallas Mavericks/New Orleans Pelicans game and then returning for the end of Indy's victory at Philly. The network then previewed the second game of the night's doubleheader, the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, before finally going back to Oklahoma City.

Now 3-8, Gregg Popovich's team hasn't won since November 2. Avoiding a seventh straight loss won't be easy Friday in another NBA In-Season Tournament contest against a rising Sacramento squad coming off a playoff season.