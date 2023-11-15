Spurs coach Gregg Popovich broke out the profanity when talking about his team's lack of effort against the Thunder

In a game that featured two of the league’s top rookies — San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren, Holmgren's team decisively came out on top.

The Spurs were crushed by the Thunder, 123-87, and head coach Gregg Popovich was disappointed in his young squad, according to Jeff Garcia of KENS 5.

Said Popovich, “I realize it's a young team but two things have to happen. At one point you have to get tired of getting your (expletive) kicked and second, you have to understand it's a 48-minute game.”

The Spurs seemed to do neither, as the Thunder outscored them by 26 points in the second half. OKC was led by star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He had his 5th straight game with 25 points on 55% FG, that is the longest streak in Thunder franchise history. SGA also did it on the defensive end vs Spurs, setting a new career-high with 7 steals in the game on Tuesday.

The Spurs lost their sixth straight and fell to 3-8 overall and 0-2 in the NBA In-Season Tournament. They also became the second team to have three 30-point losses in their first 11 games, joining the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets.

Wembanyama finished with eight points on 4-for-15 shooting. He grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked two shots.

The Spurs center also picked up a technical foul when he thought he had a clean block on a layup attempt by Thunder guard Josh Giddey but was assessed a shooting foul instead. Wemby then got the ball and bounced it hard on the floor, a gesture that did not sit well with the refs. Wembanyama, however, did not appear to intend to bounce the ball so high above his head, and looked to simply miss catching it on the bounce. He immediately apologized to the officials:

Victor Wembanyama picks up a technical foul for bouncing the ball over his head 😬pic.twitter.com/kK8HkH9V0A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

Up next for the Spurs, they host the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.