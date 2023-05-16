Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled for Tuesday night in Chicago, which means one team will be absolutely buzzing when they land the first overall pick. As of right now, the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets have the best chances of nabbing the top selection, who is going to be French sensation Victor Wembanyama.

One of the best prospects seen in years, Wembanyama is a 7 foot 4 big man with the ball-handling and shooting abilities of a guard. The 18-year-old is truly a generational talent who will be a game-changer for any organization.

He first began playing professionally in 2019 and now leads the French top flight in numerous categories, including points, rebounds, and blocks. This kid is the real deal and has had NBA scouts drooling for years over his unique skillset. It’s truly remarkable what he can do on the court.

So, where does Wemby’s athleticism come from? In this piece, we’ll take a look at his entire family, including his parents, siblings, grandparents, and even his relationship status.

Parents

Sports are evidently in Wembanyama’s blood. His father is a native of Congo and actually ran track and field when he was younger. While Felix never participated in the Olympics, he was reportedly a long jumper, high jumper, and triple jumper. Wemby has even credited his father for teaching him how to properly jump and run.

Now, over to the basketball routes. the mother of Victor Wembanyama, Elodie de Fautereau, played professionally before becoming a youth coach. She introduced the big man to basketball at a young age after he initially played soccer and judo. He couldn’t help but lace them up and hit the court given the roots of the game:

“I mean, I had the choice and I still have the choice to play or not play basketball, but basketball has always been around,” Wembanyama says. “I can’t avoid it in my family.”

Grandparents

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Reports indicate that both grandparents of Wembanyama were involved in basketball. Michel de Fautereau played in the French top division for a club out of Paris and stood 6 foot 7. Marie Christine meanwhile “drove him to games” and was also a player, per SLAM.

Siblings

It runs in the blood, right? Wemby’s sister, Eve Wembanyama, is a 21-year-old professional in the second division of the French basketball system for a club out of Monaco. She helped the U16 France squad win the FIBA World Championships back in 2017. She stands at 6 foot 1. Pretty large for a girl!

Could we have another Victor Wembanyama in the future? Well, he has a brother named Oscar who is just 15 and already playing at the pro level for Nanterre, the same club Wemby started his career out with. Oscar first played handball before following suit of others in his family and stepping on the hardwood, according to Benoit Dujardin of ProBallers.com. Maybe he could be an NBA prospect in a few years, too?

Relationship status

For the time being, Wembanyama is a single man. Not totally surprising since he is just 18 and will move across the world in the next couple of months to begin his NBA journey.

As you can see, the basketball bloodlines run deep for Victor Wembanyama. The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 22nd, while the lottery is set to get started at 8 PM ET Tuesday evening.